Nonku Williams was proud to show people how gifted her daughter with Gospel star Sifiso Ncwane is. The reality TV star took to social media to show off her Nothile Ncwane's artwork.

Nonku Williams was chuffed with her daughter Nothile's drawings in a video. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams' video bragging about her daughter Nothile got mixed reactions. Netizens were more focused on Nonku's English in the video.

Nonku Williams shows off daughter's drawing

Nonku Williams' videos showing off her daughter Nothile artwork was reposted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula. In the video, the reality TV star said her daughter's sketches would blow people's minds away. Watch the video below:

SA drags Nonku Williams

Netizens pointed out that Nonku called the drawings paintings. Read some of the comments below:

@MalumeRichie said:

"Nothile is Rasta that went to a private school."

@mnm_meya commented:

"Weleleee inganekwane."

@Nokulun66188298 wrote:

"Nonku loves her kids. The same way her mother the Queen praises the smallest thing Nonku does. Is the same praise Nonku gives her daughter. "

@nickidabarb_ joked:

"For a painting to be called a painting, paint is usually used idk."

@Mpho_Maps18 was amused:

"English cooks it doesn't discriminate. Indeed we were blown away by the frontal and English."

Source: Briefly News