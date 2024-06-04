His private lawyer dropped the controversial Musa Khawula amid his ongoing murder case

This isn't the first lawyer to withdraw from the blogger Musa Khawula's murder case

His recent lawyer dropped him after he appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, 30 May 2024

Musa Khawula was dropped by his lawyer.

Yoh, things seem not to be going well for the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula.

Musa Khaula gets dumped by his lawyer amid ongoing murder case

Luck is not on Musa Khawula's side as he made headlines once again regarding his ongoing case of allegedly stabbing his then-boyfriend Wandile Khambule to death.

According to Daily Sun, the gossipmonger and blogger Khawula was dropped by his private lawyer after he appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, 30 May 2024.

However, this was not the first time Musa had changed lawyers. When his case began in 2022, a lawyer represented the blogger but then switched to a private lawyer.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, told the publication that Khawula would need another Judicare lawyer to represent him in court.

He said:

"The matter has been remanded until 9 July 2024 for a new Judicare attorney to come on board. His current attorney has withdrawn."

In 2022, Briefly News reported that a woman named Sweetness Japhta gave details about rumours that Musa Khawula murdered someone. She claimed that the crime happened in Vredenburg when Musa came to her house to see Wandile, whom the blogger was interested in romantically.

She further mentioned that when the two went outside to talk, Khawula chased Khambule with a big knife and allegedly stabbed him to death.

SA reacts to latest developments in Musa's case against Moshe

Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki and Twitter blogger Musa Khawula are still at odds following their weekend physical altercation at Sunninghill's White House.

According to ZAlebs, the fight erupted because of Moshe, who was offended by a post the unfiltered celeb news blogger shared on his timeline on Saturday. All hell broke loose when they met on Sunday at a groove.

