Nkosazana Daughter Stuns in More Steamy Pictures and Sparks Mixed Reactions: “Looking So Beautiful”
- Nkosazana Daughter looked stunning in her latest photos flaunting her gorgeous physique
- The Amapiano sensation has been the talk of the town since she released a statement regarding her love life, and Mzansi hasn't looked at her the same
- Netizens' views were mixed; where some admired the singer's gorgeous photo, while others felt she exposed herself a bit too much
Our girl, Nkosazana Daughter, has been flaunting some stunning looks lately, and we're here for it. The singer bore all in a stunning Maxhosa dress and had tongues wagging over her look.
Nkosazana Daughter shares new photos
Nkosazana Daughter has held social media in a chokehold with her recent photos and it's evident she has no intention of easing up.
This is after the Amaphutha hitmaker made it known that she was not taken, not by Master KG and Sir Trill, or anyone else for that matter.
Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a new photo dump showing off her famous curves in a stunning Maxhosa by Laduma dress.
Perhaps the centre of attention was Nkosazana Daughter's cleavage, which was the star of the show as it poked out of the dress' plunging neckline:
Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's photos
Netizens couldn't help but admire the singer's stunning pictures:
South African singer, Mawhoo, said:
"Looking so beautiful, mama."
Mzansi DJ, Hazel Mahazzad, gushed over the singer:
"Perfection!"
remembykhomola wrote:
"Wow, it's giving Makoti."
However, some threw shade at Nkosazana Daughter, saying she was showing too much:
Ke_Arturo was stunned:
"Why is Nkosazana Daughter so huge and tall today?"
XUFFLER dragged the singer:
"Nkosazana went from being a 10 to -10."
mabasotf asked:
"Is there a need to expose your breasts like this?"
Source: Briefly News
