A grandmother was reminiscing about a past romantic relationship, and her grandchild recorded her

The video was a viral hit, and many were amused by the nostalgic grandma who gave a spirited take on her dating experience

People left comments on the video to express their amusement, and many shared their biggest takeaway from the gogo

One elderly lady had the internet laughing. Many online users thought it was funny to hear her thoughts about past romance.

A TikTok video shows a woman's granny thinking back on her love life. Image: @iam.omo.xoo

The video of the grandmother going down memory lane got more than 100 000 likes. Peeps added funny jokes in the comment section of the post.

Gogo misses former lover

@iam.omo.xoo posted that her grandma opened up about her past love life. In the clip, the lady was reflecting on her ex who "had all the qualities", but it ended badly. Watch the video below

South Africans laugh at grandma's love life

Many people thought the older woman was hilarious. Netizens commented on how much women go through because of men.

Miss P said:

"Please when they say peace will come they mean this her peace is still coming."

Koketso wrote:

"Everyday I'm reminded to leave men alone."

justyourlover added:

"Men? They'll hurt you to a point that you'll still think about it 40 years later."

masegophetla commented:

"Men will leave you in the desert without water."

K.N was amused:

"Lol I thought it gets better with time?"

TikTok users love funny video

Online TikTok users like to see funny content creators. One guy had people laughing after sharing his wildlife commentary about potholes.

Source: Briefly News