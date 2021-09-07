An elderly woman was shot in the leg with a stray bullet that was allegedly fired during Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral

Margaret Holloway is 76 years old and lives in the Eeufees Oord old age home in Westdene, Johannesburg

It is currently unclear what the calibre of the bullet was but it is understood that the gun was an AK-47

JOHANNESBURG - A 76-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet that was allegedly fired during Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral over the past weekend. Margaret Holloway had been sitting outside her old age home in Johannesburg when the incident occurred.

Reports say that residents of the Eeufees Oord home are now in fear and petrified to even sit outside the home. The bullet allegedly came from an AK-47 and hit Holloway in the leg. Police have yet to find out what calibre the firearm used.

During Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral an elderly woman was shot in the leg by a stray bullet. Image: Stock photo / Getty Images

It has been alleged that during the disbanded MKMVA's president's funeral at West Park Cemetary, mourners fired live ammunition into the air as a tribute to Maphatsoe.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Holloway's son stated that he was perturbed by the horrid incident and that his mother received ill treatment at the Helen Joseph Hospital. Her son stated that she's in a wheelchair and the bullet is still in her leg.

@BraBobM wrote:

"Eish, they will never find the culprit, especially if it's an AK-47."

@JaxB125 said:

"TimesLIVE when will Bheki Cele and @SAPoliceService do something about the unlawful act of firing weapons at funerals?"

SAPS are reportedly investigating the number of mourners who had been in attendance and whether or not they exceeded the number that is allowed during the current lockdown restrictions, according to EWN.

