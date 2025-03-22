Julius Malema reiterated that the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) won’t support the Land Expropriation Act

The EFF leader said they want expropriation without compensation and want to expropriate fertile land and mines

South Africans were not impressed with Malema's comments, asking if he would know what to do with a farm

Julius Malema said the EFF wants to expropriate fertile lands and mines, and not rotten buildings. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Julius Malema remains adamant that the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) won’t support the Land Expropriation Act in its current form

The Red Berets leader made his feelings known during Human Rights Day celebrations in Sharpeville.

The party held its celebration in Sharpeville on March 21 2025, to remember and honour those who were killed by the Apartheid regime 55 years ago.

EFF doesn’t want to expropriate rotten buildings

During his speech, Malema took issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that he was misleading the people when it came to the Land Expropriation Act.

He added that Ramaphosa wanted everyone to believe that the act was a step towards land justice, but it was nothing more than a legislative scam. He added that Ramaphosa wanted them to expropriate hijacked buildings, but they wanted fertile land.

“Ramaphosa says the act is going to help him to expropriate hijacked buildings. We don’t want hijacked buildings, they are rotten. We want fertile land. We must expropriate the mines, and the farms and expropriate land that is of value to us, not rotten,” Malema stated.

EFF doesn’t support Expropriation Act

The Commander in Chief of the party reiterated that they would not be supporting the act in its current form. He explained that his party wanted expropriation without the possibility of compensation.

Malema also accused the president of pretending to expropriate land with the act, saying that the president just wanted to align it with the current constitution.

You can watch his comments below.

South Africans are not impressed with Malema’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s statement, expressing concern that he wouldn’t know what to do with a farm if he had one.

Dennis Wood asked:

“Do you know how to operate farming equipment? When and when not to plant? Can you work out a budget? Will you be able to get up very early each day? Do you know your planting seasons? These questions apply to you.”

Paren Pillay stated:

“At the beginning of South Africa's democracy, there were about 120,000 commercial farmers. Now there are about 30,000 commercial farmers. What happened to those vacated farms? Who owns them now and how productive are they?

Kenton Smith said:

“If they get hold of the farms then there will be no more food. Then we are another Zimbabwe, a failed African state.”

Venolin Vinny added:

“Please give an agricultural graduate a farm. Not a mampara taking chances or thinking they can farm. Agriculture is the science of food production. It’s not just owning a piece of land.

Leila Sarang asked:

“Can we please not give any airtime to this guy anymore? We need progressive people in this country. All he knows is how to destroy. He has not contributed one positive thing to the nation or the country.”

