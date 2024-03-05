Orlando Pirates will be without a defender ahead of their clash against Cape Town Spurs

The Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah was suspended after the Buccaneers narrow victory last weekend

Despite facing lowly opposition, Soweto giants are fully focused on delivering a positive result

Pirates defender Olisa Ndah is suspended for Pirates' midweek clash against Cape Town Spurs

Orlando Pirates will miss Olisa Ndah when they host Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, March 6, as the defender will be serving a one-match ban.

The Nigerian defender picked up his fourth booking of the season during their narrow 1-0 victory over Polokwane City last Saturday.

Pirates aiming to close gap on CAF Champions League place

Victory over Polokwane City helped the maintain their push for a spot while ending a three-match winless streak.

The Soweto giants are currently fourth in the PSL standings with 29 points, while their opponent on Wednesday, Cape Town Spurs, sits at the bottom of the table with 10 points.

Cape Town Spurs fighting for PSL survial

Despite the gap between themselves and the Urban Warriors, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro is not taking the match for granted.

Speaking to IOL, Riveiro said:

“They are playing to try and survive in the PSL. They beat us in Cape Town a few months ago and now they are coming to Orlando. We need to make sure that they are going to find a better version than that time.”

Riveiro welcomed the victory over Polokwane City as it was not only their first victory in three matches but also added much-needed momentum ahead of their upcoming Soweto derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs this coming weekend.

Prior to the clash against Spurs and the Soweto derby, Riviero added that his team needed to start converting their chances and be more ruthless in front of goal.

"We can't miss our chances, especially when the team above us doesn't get the results. We have to take that opportunity to narrow the gap and maybe leapfrog one of them. But yeah, we will see the log at the end of the season. For now, we just have to continue performing."

