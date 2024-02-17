Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos urged football fans not to have unrealistic expectations from Percy Tau

Broos recognised the striker's abilities and described the value that Tau adds to the national team

South Africans weighed in on the coach's assessment, but many said they would have loved to see more goals from Tau at AFCON

Percy Tau is a talented football player; there's no denying that. But Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants to clear the air about what Tau can and can't do on the field.

Broos wants everyone to understand that Percy Tau isn't a magician. He won't pull a rabbit out of the hat every time he steps onto the pitch.

Broos assesses Tau's skills

According to TimesLVE, Broos acknowledged that Tau has had moments of brilliance but said people should not expect him to single-handedly win matches because that's unrealistic.

“Percy is a very good player. But all South Africans think he's a man who can decide the game. Percy cannot decide the game."

Value of Percy Tau to Bafana Bafana

Broos mentioned that Tau has the ability to lift the team's performance, even if it doesn't always translate into goals or victories.

"When Percy plays with full confidence the level of the South African team is high because he's a good player.

But you need to judge him fairly, but that in South Africa doesn't happen. They want miracles from him. Percy can't give you miracles, he can't.”

SA criticises Percy Tau

This comes after Tau's performance in the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast left some football supporters unimpressed.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"We expected much more from him at the recent AFCON. Unfortunately, he was not at his best."

Vululami Mahlawuli wrote:

"He is overrated, he should play more as a winger to use his speed and cross the ball than being a forward, his shooting is poor."

Tman Lenkwane commented:

"We don't expect miracles, we expect basics like drapping the ball and passing the ball which he did not do."

Motho Feela asked:

"When did he notice that, and why select him knowing he wouldn’t bring miracles? He could have taken a risk with someone younger."

Nndwamato Munyai added:

"I think Hugo is very disrespectful and undermines us. We not expecting miracles but goals as what is expected of any striker."

Hugo Broos gets SA’s backing to coach Bafana

Keeping with football, Briefly News reported that South Africans are throwing their support behind Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

This comes after he voiced his interest in continuing to coach the national team. Broos still has two years remaining on his contract with the South African Football Association.

