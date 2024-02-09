The former Super Eagles star Idah Peterside made some damning accusations recently during an interview

Idah shared during the interview that there have been people who were sending goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili threatening messages

Peterson further claimed that some people also warned Nwabili not to return to South Africa

Ex-Nigerian Star Idah Peterside made claims regarding Stanley Nwabili. Image: @nwabali32/@petersideidah

Source: Instagram

Just days after Nigeria went head to head with Bafana Bafana, already there are claims and accusations spreading on the social media streets about Chippa United FC goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili.

Idah Peterside claims people threatened Nwabili

Recently, the former Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, made some damning allegations and claims regarding football player Stanley Nwabili.

According to KickOff Magazine, Idah claimed that there have been people who were sending Stanley threatening messages following their victory against Bafana Bafana. The former player, now pastor, also mentioned that those people went as far as warning Nwabili not to return to Mzansi as he prevented their players from scoring goals.

He said:

"The biggest problem we have had is that we have gotten some messages where people have sent messages to the goalkeeper threatening him. I hear some people are telling him not to come back to South Africa since you didn't want us to score."

This came after the star wrote a heartfelt message to South Africans that even though the Super Eagles came out victorious, there was no love lost to Mzansi.

SA share their thoughts on the claims

Shortly after the news broke about Peterside's accusations, many netizens shared their thoughts on social media about this. See some of the comments below:

@Gretchen_Ndou wrote:

"Without Evidence this Accusation is useless.. you can’t accuse people without evidence.. deformation of character."

@mfundo_debrian said:

"And you as a SA publication decided to run with this lie ,even after seeing a Nigerian teacher warmly welcomed by his students. Being complicit in spreading lies which affects your country's imagine is treasonous."

@thefanthomass mentioned:

"The Bile you spew & hogwash reported is straight face is alarming. We lost in a competitive game wherein only 1 can lift the trophy. But life being threatened?"

@lumkohlungulu commented:

"Hayike niyaqala. We are not like that. We have a PSL representation in the AFCON final. We are proud."

@_Sihle_zn tweeted:

"This is not the first time Nigeria beats South Africa in an Afcon match and plenty of Nigerian players have been playing in the PSL and not even one has ever been harmed."

@MashianeNtate responded:

"South Africa lost so many games, but have never threatened anyone."

