Who is Keyshia Ka'oir? Age, children, spouse, nationality, profiles, net worth

Keyshia Ka'oir, whose birth name is Keyshia Dior Watson, is a gifted Miami-based entrepreneur, actress and model. She is also a celebrity wife to Gucci Mane. In addition, she is well known for Ka'oir cosmetics. Her rise to celebrity status is not just coincidental. Below is the inspiring journey to fame of Gucci Mane's wife.

Keyshia Ka'oir is a beauty mogul and Gucci Mane's wife. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

When she left Jamaica and relocated to the United States, Keyshia did not have it all figured out. She tried a nursing course before dropping out and focusing on cosmetology. She then worked as a stylist in Miami, where she met many celebrities. After that, she added modelling to cosmetology and now runs several successful businesses.

Keyshia Ka'oir's profiles summary and bio

Full name Keyshia Dior Watson Date of birth 6th January 1985 Age 37 in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Kingston, Jamaica Current residence Miami, United States Nationality Jamaican, American Ethnicity Afro-Jamaican Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6.1 inches (1.68 m) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Black Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Gucci Mane Profession Actress, entrepreneur, model, and dancer Net worth Approx $35 million in 2022 Social media profiles Instagram Facebook YouTube

Who is Keyshia Ka'oir?

Keyshia Ka'oir is a Jamaican-born American model, actress, and businesswoman. She is the owner of the beauty brand, Ka'oir and the wife of the renowned American rapper Gucci Mane.

How old is Keyshia Ka'oir?

The entrepreneur was born on 6th January 1985 in St. Thomas, Jamaica. Keyshia Ka'oir's age is 37 years old in 2022.

Keyshia Ka'oir's nationality

Keyshia was born in St. Thomas and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. She is Jamaican by birth. At 17, she and her family moved to the United States, where she started pursuing modelling. Today she lives in Miami, South Florida, USA, with her husband, Gucci Mane.

Keyshia Ka'oir's height

Gucci Mane's wife stands at 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) and weighs about 134 pounds. She has beautiful dark brown hair and black eyes. Keyshia has a beauty mark near her upper lip.

Keyshia Ka'oir's partner

Ka'oir and Gucci Mane tied the knot in 2017. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Currently, Keyshia is married to Gucci Mane. They got engaged on 22nd November 2016 and tied the knot in 2017. In one of her interviews, Keyshia praised Gucci as a good husband because he supports her and is not intimidated by her success. Previously, she had been in a relationship with the famous Rick Ross for about a year (2013- 2014).

How many kids does Keyshia Ka'oir have?

Keyshia is the mother of two sons and two daughters. She and Gucci Mane welcomed their first child together, Ice Davis, in 2020. Before him, Keyshia already had three children, including a 16-year-old daughter, Dior, and two others from her previous relationships.

On 9th September 2022, Keyshia posted on Instagram her pregnancy reveal to Gucci, and this means that the couple is expecting their second born. Keyshia Ka'oir's children are indeed lucky to have her as their mother.

How did Keyshia Ka'oir meet Gucci Mane?

Rapper Gucci Mane noticed Keyshia on magazine covers. In 2010, she was featured in one of his music videos, and he was attracted to her resilience. Their relationship was tested when he was arrested and jailed for three years. He later proposed to her in November 2016, and they have been inseparable ever since.

How much money did Gucci give Keyshia?

Gucci mane gave his wife bundles of cash amounting to $1 million wrapped up in a box for her 37th birthday on 6th January 2022. She revealed the gift on her Instagram stories.

How did Keyshia Ka'oir become rich?

Gucci Mane's wife owns Ka'oir cosmetics, hair, and fitness brands. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

After college, she started her modelling career in 2009. She then appeared in several music videos, such as Say Something by Timberland and Drake, which kick-started her fame.

The idea of creating her own makeup line started in 2009. She wanted to wear blue lipstick that would match the shoes and dress she was planning to wear. Unfortunately, her friends thought it was ridiculous, and there was no blue lipstick in the market then. Her creativity and innovativeness were then tested, and using a blue eyeshadow and lip-gloss, she created what became the talk of the town the next day, a rich sky blue lipstick.

With some knowledge of cosmetology, an entrepreneurial spirit inherited from her father and lots of determination, Gucci Mane's wife started designing lipsticks in colours that many manufacturers could not even imagine. Her lipstick line picked very well in the market because of its uniqueness. She then launched Ka'oir Cosmetics officially in 2011.

Keyshia started her second business, Ka'oir fitness, in 2013, courtesy of the need for her and her then-boyfriend Gucci to lose weight.

In 2018, Keyshia Ka'oir launched her third business, Ka'oir hair, where she sells her wigs. In 2018, she estimated her businesses to be worth $30 million.

Keyshia Ka'oir's net worth

Gucci Mane's wife is a self-made millionaire. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Keyshia's total net worth in 2022 is about $35 million. It comes from her various income streams, including her successful businesses, her salary of approximately $3 million per year, assets including a house in Miami's gated community, luxury cars like Rolls Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador and more. Keyshia Ka'oir's career success comes from her deep-rooted passion, hard work, and dedication.

What did Keyshia Ka'oir do before she became famous?

The Jamaican entrepreneur used to work as a celebrity stylist in Miami. She landed her first major modelling gig when she starred as Lisa in Drake and Timbaland's music video for Say Something.

What is Keyshia Ka'oir famous for?

She is famous for her successful cosmetics company, Ka'oir Cosmetics. She is also widely recognized for being the wife of renowned American hip-hop artist Gucci Mane.

It is easy to assume Keyshia Ka'oir's success is because of her celebrity husband, Gucci. Far from that, her growth stems from her sweat. She once said that she almost feels worthless if she does not have a new product or something new. There is no doubt that she is a hard worker and a role model to many women around the world.

