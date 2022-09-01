Who is Nompumelelo Vilakazi? She is a South African actress popularly known for her acting prowess in many television shows, with her debut role being Snenhlanhla in DiepCity. However, her acting journey has not been without challenges, as her parents wanted a different path for her. What is it that her parents wanted her to pursue? Find out that and much more below!

Nompumelelo Vilakazi has had a challenging childhood. This ranges from being belittled, body shamed and constantly told she was ugly in school. But all that did not deter her from achieving her goals. Most of her haters now see her on TV doing better and succeeding in her career. This makes her story more inspiring, especially to those with low self-esteem. How old is SNE from Diep City? What is her net worth? Read on!

Nompumelelo Vilakazi's profiles and bio

Full Name Nompumelelo Silindile Vilakazi Stage Name Nompumelelo Vilakazi Date of Birth October 20, 1997 Nompumelelo Vilakazi's age 24 years old (As of 2022) Place of Birth Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Popular role Sne in DiepCity Occupation Actress & TV Personality Education University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Nompumelelo Vilakazi's Instagram @nompumelelo_vilakazi Net Worth $200,000

How old is Nompumelelo Vilakazi from Diep City?

The celebrated actress was born on October 20, 1997, in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Vilakazi is 24 years as of 2022. She started doing drama in a local theatre production in Winterton, where she grew up. However, details about her parents and siblings are not provided.

Nompumelelo Vilakazi's education

She attended a local primary school in Winterton before she proceeded to Ntathakusa secondary school. After that, she proceeded to the University of KwaZulu-Natal and completed her diploma in 2021.

Despite having a passion for theatre, Nompumelelo Vilakazi's parents were sceptical of her following that path. However, they felt she had a good education and thus needed to look for a better job.

Is Nompumelelo Vilakazi a teacher? She is a qualified teacher of Life Sciences and Geography and a pedagogical practitioner, and she had even landed a good teaching job. Still, she decided to follow her passion for acting.

Nompumelelo Vilakazi's career

Nompumelelo started developing an interest in acting while still in secondary school, where she was a member of the school drama club. After school, she started doing drama in a local theatre production in Winterton, where she grew up. The opportunity on stage enabled her to boost her confidence and self-esteem. She perfected the art slowly, and people started loving her for her talent.

Nompumelelo Vilakazi's Diep City

Her first professional acting role came in April 2021 when she was cast in the starring role of Sne in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Diep City. The movie premiered on April 5, 2021. Black Brain Productions discovered her via Instagram live auditions.

In the movie, she is in an abusive relationship but is hesitant to leave as she wants her children to grow up in a functional family where both parents are present.

With that in mind, she is willing to bear any troubles and compromise a lot for the sake of her children. Her husband, in return, is very abusive and mistreats her, but she decides to stay. Her character is part of a gang of four girls who are friends and end up being burglars to make ends meet.

Social media presence

She is very active across social media platforms, and that is where she connects most with fans. She likes posting photos and videos on herself on Instagram, which has attracted many followers that are nearly over 114k. You can follow her on Instagram @nompumelelo_vilakazi and Twitter @Nompumelelo_Vilakaz to stay updated about her personal life.

Nompumelelo Vilakazi's net worth

The celebrated actress has an estimated net worth of $200,000. She has earned her income as an actress through her various movie roles and other business ventures.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Nompumelelo Vilakazi, a celebrated South African actress and qualified teacher. Being spectacular in her display on various TV shows has marked her name on the lips of the show's viewers. However, she quickly admits that it has not been an easy journey and encourages the upcoming artists to be steadfast in pursuing their passion.

