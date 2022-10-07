Who is Tina Dlathu? Biography, age, husband, career, TV shows, profiles

Tina Dlathu is an upcoming South African actress. She gained fame across the country after being cast to portray Khwezi Hlope's role in The River season five. She is also actress Sindi Dlathu's younger sister.

Tina made her acting debut in The River 5 as Khwezi. Photo: @IOL_Lifestyle, @Jabu_Macdonald on Twitter (modified by author)

Tina has learned the art of acting from some of the best in the industry. She is also lucky to be working alongside her eldest sister Sindi, who has been entertaining South Africa for over two decades and is now a household name.

Tina Dlathu's profiles summary and bio

Full name Tina Dlathu Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Relationship status Single Siblings Actress Sindi Dlathu and her twin Zanele Sangweni Profession Actress Social media profiles Instagram

Tina Dlathu's biography

Tina Dlathu's age

The young actress has not revealed any details regarding her personal life. Information about her date of birth and age is not known.

Tina Dlathu's family

Tina is actress Sindi's younger sister. Photo: @summeranglel, @HermaineM on Twitter (modified by author)

The River actress has only two known family members, her eldest sister, actress Sindi, and her twin Zanele Sangweni. Details about her other relatives are not known.

Is Tina Dlathu Sindi Dlathu's daughter?

Tina is not The River actress's daughter. She is her real-life younger sister.

Who is Sindi Dlathu's younger sister?

Upcoming actress Tina is Sindi's younger sister. The actress joined her older sister on the cast of The River in season five.

Tina Dlathu's husband

The River actress is not married. It is not clear if she is dating or enjoying being single.

Tina Dlathu's TV shows

The upcoming actress made her acting debut in June 2022. Her first professional acting role is Khwezi, the youngest child in the Hlophe family on 1Magic's The River season five.

Who is Tina Dlathu on The River?

Tina portrays the role of Khwezi on The River. She is the youngest child of the powerful and wealthy Hlophe family that was introduced to season 5 of the 1Magic telenovela. The Hlope family is headed by Bukhosi (portrayed by actor Bheki Mkhwane), a traditional patriarch who is smart and dangerous.

The actress made her acting debut on The River 5 in June 2022. Photo: @tina_dlathu on Instagram (modified by author)

Sindi Dlathu

Tina's older sister is one of the most talented actresses in South Africa. She is known across the country for her role as Thandaza Mokoena on Muvhango (1997 to 2018) and Lindiwe on The River. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the multi-award-winning actress.

How old is Sindi Dlathu?

She was born on 4th January 2022 in Meadowlands, Gauteng, South Africa. She is 48 years in 2022.

Who is Sindi Dlathu's husband?

The River actress is married to Okielant Nkosi, and they have two children. However, little is known about her family since she rarely shares details of her life away from the camera.

Who is Sindi Dlathu's twin sister Zanele Sangweni?

The veteran actress has a look-alike twin sister called Zanele Sangweni. She is married to Matome Meela, a South African businessman. She prefers to live away from the limelight.

What is Sindi Dlathu's net worth?

Sindi is one of the most talented actresses in South Africa. Photo: @Sihle_QK, @AdvMagadze on Twitter (modified by author)

The actress's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $1 million and $5 million. She has one of the most successful careers in the South African entertainment industry.

Does Sindi Dlathu sing in The River?

Yes. The multi-award-winning actress is also a talented singer. She is the voice behind The River's theme song alongside Brendan Jurry.

When did Sindi leave Muhvango?

The actress left Muvhango in 2018 after 20 years on the show. She portrayed Thandaza's role since the soapie's inception in 1997.

Tina Dlathu is already winning the hearts of The River fans since joining the show in June 2022. Her debut is spectacular, and she has a bright future in the industry.

