The River cast members play a pivotal role in the show's huge fanbase and recognition as an award-winning soap opera. They have shared their craft for the past four seasons and had fans glued to their screens whenever The River episodes air. Some play their roles perfectly despite the roles conflicting with their personalities. So, how about keeping tabs with The River cast members?

The River cast: A-Z Exhaustive list with pictures in 2021. Photo: @The River 1 Magic and Legacy

Since the first season, The River cast members have worked tirelessly to share the riveting plot. Over the seasons, some of them have died while new additions have been made. So, keeping up with The River cast members will keep you updated with the new members and their significance in the plot.

The River cast

The first season of The River aired in 2018, and in the past three years, the soapie has consistently had fans returning for more juice. The River storyline is set in Pretoria, at the backdrop of South Africa's mining industry. The discovery of diamond deposits in a river demarcating the affluent neighbourhood of Silver Lakes and Refilwe turns a blessing into a curse.

1. Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

Sindi Dlathu. Photo: @sindi_dlathu

Sindi Dlathu plays the leading role of Lindiwe in The River. Lindiwe is a ruthless and enigmatic business lady who sacrifices so much to gain control. Her no-nonsense attitude, strong personality and principles are the order of the day, and she buries secrets the same way she buries bodies.

Sindi Dlathu is no stranger on the screen. She has featured in Soul City, Muvhango and The Queen.

2. Hlomla Dandala as Zweli Dikana

Homla Dandala. Photo: @ThecityCeleb

Hlomla Dandala stars in The River as Commissioner Zweli Dikana. Zweli is Lindiwe's husband and is forced to keep up with his wife's ruthless attitude. The public views them as a picturesque couple that is revered and reviled in equal measures. However, they have their share of ups and downs.

Zweli is Dandala's son and has a sister, Gqibelo.

3. Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa as Thato

Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa as Thato. Photo: @Siyaya Manxebapholile Sdalw'esisha

Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa features in the show as Thato. Thato is Lindiwe's rival and Itumeleng's father. He meets an unexpected reckoning that torments his daughter. In The River season 3, Lindiwe heightens their enmity when she kills Itumeleng.

Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa has featured in other award-winning soap operas like Isidingo, Legacy, Uzalo and The Estate.

4. Lawrence Maleka as Zolani

Lawrence Maleka as Zolani. Photo: @Lawrence Maleka

Lawrence Maleka portrays Zolani in the award-winning show. He is Lindiwe's adopted son, and due to his mysterious personality, he is willing to go to any lengths to fight his mother's battles. He grows up without any love from his foster parents since they spend the better part of their time frequenting taverns. As a result, Zolani has so much resentment towards everyone.

Apart from being the show, Lawrence Maleka has featured in Isibaya, The Final Cut, Clash of the Choirs and All Access Mzansi.

5. Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra. Photo: @Mukatimui Mubiana

Presley Chweneyagae stars as Thuso Cobra Mokoena in the show. Cobra is Malefu and Thato's eldest son who grows up in the squatter camps of Cullinan. His background grooms him to become a rebellious man who goes against everyone's expectations.

Cobra is unimpressed by the social system. He believes that the system is not doing enough for people in his background. Therefore, he resorts to stealing to earn a living.

6. Tango Ncetezo as Paulina

Tango Ncetezo as Paulina. Photo: @LOML

Tango Ncetezo features in the soapie as Paulina Dlomo. Her beauty steals the hearts of her fellow cast members and the show's fans. She is a beautiful queen, although most of the time, she gets her makeup wrong. In the soapie, Paulina is madly in love with Cobra.

7. Shannon Esra as Sandra Stein

Shannon Esra as Sandra Stein. Photo: @Andile Mpemvu Mstimbererha Xelegu

Shannon Esra stars as Sandra Stein, a lawyer. Her skill and competence make her pass for the busiest lawyer who leaves no stone unturned. She represents Lindiwe and helps her conceal all her dirty deals.

8. Sello Maake ka-Ncube as Uncle Sechaba

Sello Maake ka-Ncube as Uncle Sechaba. Photo: @ThecityCeleb

Sello Maake ka-Ncube, a preacher in real life, features in the show as Uncle Sechaba. His wealth of experience and wisdom makes other cast members gravitate towards him. He barely brushes shoulders with anyone.

9. Tinah Mnumzana as Flora

Tinah Mnumzana as Flora. Photo: @Dora's Peace

The talented Tinah Mnumzana portrays Flora in the show. Flora is a domestic worker for Lindiwe. She is also the mother of a gay son, and the thought of her son's sexuality eats her up.

Other The River cast members

Apart from the show's main characters mentioned above, these are the supporting cast members. They have equally contributed to the show's status. While some have been present since The River season 1, others joined along the way.

10. Thapelo Sebogodi as Khabzela

12. Matshepo Sekgopi as Dimpho

13. Edmund Ngema as Detective (as Thokozani Edmund Ngema)

16. Themba Nofemele as Detective

14. Ferry Jele as Veronica

15. Chuck Shisana as Detective Tshabalala

16. Zenzo Ngqobe as Percy

17. Winnie Ntshaba as Zodwa (as Bawinile Ntshaba

18. Nkanyiso Bhengu as Pastor Mdluli

19. Sibongile Nojila as Regina

20. Nolwazi Shange as Minister Patience Mhlongo

21. Tsholofelo Matshaba as Kedibone Mokoena

22. David Sherwood as Pastor

23. Themba ka-Nyathi as Butcher (as Themba KaNyathi)

24. Lunathi Mampofu as Emma

25. Yonda Thomas as Morapedi

26. Mavuso Magabane as Nsizwa (as Meshack Magabane)

27. Motlatsi Mafatshe as Fose

28. Phoenix Baaitse as Doctor 1

30. Tumi Masemola as Bontle

31. Sam Medupe as Elias

32. Dianne Simpsona s Marriage Counsellor

33. Nokuthula Ledwaba as Angelina (as Nokuthula Mavuso)

34. Rea Rangaka as JJ

35. Seputla Sebogodi as Mohumi

36. Lulu Hela as Angelina's Lawyer

37. Mothusi Magano as Modiri

38. Mankoko MokhariasModiri's Wife

39. Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

40. Zenokuhle Maseko as Mbali

41. Sphamandla Dhludhlu as Mavusana

42. Shalate Sekhabi as Millicent (as Kgabang Sekhabi)

The River cast members have done such an outstanding job. The series is now of the best in South Africa, with many people enjoying its programming. The soapie's storyline would have been difficult to tell were it not for the excellent and dedicated cast members. They have worked hard to ensure that fans and viewers get the best entertainment.

