Who is Zara Phythian? Age, family, nationality, career, profiles, net worth

The story of Zara Phythian is riddled with the bitter-sweet taste of an unrelenting effort towards the mastery of skill from childhood. The English-born actress started training to be a martial art guru when she was a child, and by the time she was 21, she had already proved herself worthy of inclusion in the Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

Zara Phythian is a renowned actress, martial artist, producer, and entrepreneur.

Source: Instagram

Zara Phythian is a renowned actress, martial artist, producer, and entrepreneur who has proved that getting rooted in following one's dreams will yield positive results. But unfortunately, the Hollywood actress is in the news at the moment for the wrong reasons. She was accused of involvement in the s*xual abuse of an unnamed woman when the latter was between 13 and 15 years.

Zara Phythian profiles

Full name: Zayn Marke (Neé Phythian)

Zayn Marke (Neé Phythian) Nickname : The Lady Dragon

: The Lady Dragon Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 10th May 1984

10th May 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Nottingham, England, United Kingdom Current residence : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet : 5' 6"

: 5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Shoe size : 8 (US)

: 8 (US) Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Siblings : 3 sisters

: 3 sisters Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Victor Marke

: Victor Marke School : Nottingham's School of Champions martial arts centre, School of Champions Martial Art & Combat Training, and learned drama at the Carlton le Willows in Nottinghamshire

: Nottingham's School of Champions martial arts centre, School of Champions Martial Art & Combat Training, and learned drama at the Carlton le Willows in Nottinghamshire Profession: Stunt actor and director, actress, Martial Arts trainer, movie producer, and entrepreneur

Background information

The actress was born on the 10th May 1984 in Nottingham, England, the United Kingdom, meaning that Zara Phythian's nationality is British.

Some sources claim that her parents were in the teaching profession at the time. As of May 2022, Zara Phythian's age is 38 years.

The professional martial artist grew up with her three sisters. Zara started training in different forms of martial arts as early as when she was six years old at the School of Champions Martial Art & Combat Training. Grandmaster Samuel Kwok was one of her trainers.

Zara Phythian attends the red carpet launch event for Doctor Strange at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom.

Source: Getty Images

Zara Phythian's career

At 13 years, Zara was admitted into Nottingham's School of Champions martial arts centre. She excelled at her training and won several competitions across Europe.

Interestingly, she has moved from being just a martial artist to becoming a successful Hollywood actress with a string of businesses. The good thing about this seeming array of remarkable careers is that they are all rooted in her love for martial arts.

Martial arts

Zara Phythian's martial arts proficiency took her across the world, and she did not disappoint on most of those occasions. She was in the Guinness Book of Records for most items kicked off a person's head in just 60 seconds in 2009.

She was already on the list of inductees into the International Karate & Kickboxing Hall of Fame (IKKHoF) by 21. She was the only British martial artist to achieve the feat.

Acting

Zara's martial arts mastery helped her get noticed in the United States of America after winning four national titles in a single event. She was subsequently given a chance to carve an acting career centred around her natural talents in Hollywood. As a result, she attended the Carlton le Willows in Nottinghamshire, where she studied drama.

Her debut acting role was in a sci-fi movie in 2006 titled Crop, and she has not looked back since then, acting in leading roles in some big acting projects. Below are some of Zara Phythian's movies:

Unit 1 9

1 Argh

Transit 17

Street Blood

Outlawed

Knights of the Damned

Kung Fu Darling

The Fight Room

Enter the Streets of Myth

The Hike

Underground

Furor: Rage of the Innocent

Iron Monk

Warrioress

He Who Dares

Doctor Strange

Entrepreneur

Zara did not just stop using her skill as a stepping stone into Hollywood; she established schools where she trains children between 12 and 14 in martial arts. She also has special classes for adults.

Phythian established schools where she trains children in martial arts.

Source: Instagram

Who is Zara Phythian's husband?

Zara's husband is Victor Marke; they were in a long relationship before settling down as husband and wife in 2015. But then, Victor had married before. His wife was Juliet, but they divorced after the wife discovered that her husband was cheating on her with his martial arts student.

When Phythian was a teenager, Victor tutored her in martial arts before they went from having just a student-teacher relationship to a lovers' affair.

Zara Phythian's net worth

According to Trend New Buzz's website, the English-born actress and entrepreneur's net worth is $9 million, although some websites say the contrary.

What did Zara Phythian do?

Zara has been in the news with her husband over allegations of s*xual abuse. It was reported that a lady who is now in her 20s was abused when she was 13 years old, which lasted for three years. In early May 2022, the couple was found guilty.

As a result of this, Marke was sentenced to four years for personally abusing the girl and another 10 years for abusing the second victim alongside Phythian. Similarly, Phythian had a jail time of eight years for partaking in the abuse of the second victim.

Social media presence

The celebrity martial artist's name on social media platforms does not show that she has accounts registered as of 18th May 2022. Zara Phythian's Instagram account does not exist at the moment.

Zara Phythian's Twitter mentions have been those made by people calling her out for the s*xual assault case against her and media houses giving court proceedings reports.

Zara Phythian used to have her name mentioned alongside lofty achievements, but things have been looking rather dim for her in the past few weeks, no thanks to the s*xual assault case against her and her husband, Victor Marke.

