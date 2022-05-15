Who is Shavkat Rakhmonov? Age, height, record, career, profiles, net worth

Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the fast-rising mixed martial artists in Kazakhstan. He has loved to fight competitively since his childhood. Currently, he holds the Best Fighter title in the UFC. Interestingly, he is in the eighth year of his career. How has he managed to be that successful at his age?

Being in the UFC and representing Kazakhstan is a dream come true for Shavkat Rahmonov. As the current winner of the M-1 Global Championship, he has drawn attention to his life. However, most of his fans do not know much about his life or the man outside the ring. As a result, his biography tackles most of the unknown details about his life. It also sets the record straight concerning his age, height, career, record, profile summary and net worth.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's profile summary

Full name: Shavkat Bakhtibaevich Rakhmonov

Shavkat Bakhtibaevich Rakhmonov Nickname: Nomad

Nomad Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd October 1994

23rd October 1994 Age: 27 years as of May 2022

27 years as of May 2022 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Shurchi District, Uzbekistan

Shurchi District, Uzbekistan Nationality: Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Religion: Islam

Islam Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in cm: 185 cm

185 cm Height in feet: 6'1"

6'1" Weight in pounds: 170 lb

170 lb Weight in kg: 77 kg

77 kg Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Hair

Hair Hair length: Short

Short Shoe size: 8

8 Division: Welterweight

Welterweight Reach: 77.0 in (196 cm)

77.0 in (196 cm) Occupation: Mixed martial artist

Mixed martial artist Style: Sambo

Sambo Team: Kazakhstan Top Team Sanford MMA

Kazakhstan Top Team Sanford MMA Rank: Master of Sport in Combat Sambo, Master of Sport in MMA

Master of Sport in Combat Sambo, Master of Sport in MMA Years active: 2014–present

2014–present Wins: 15

15 By knockout: 8

8 By submission: 7

7 Losses: 0

0 Sister: Sora Rakhmonova

Sora Rakhmonova Instagram: shavkatrakhmonov94

shavkatrakhmonov94 Twitter: @Rakhmonov1994

Shavkat Rakhmonov's biography

Shavkat was born in Uzbekistan. He became a Kazakhstani in 2017. His father was a Kazakh, while his mother was a Kazakh-Konyat. He hails from the Alynbai clan of Junior Zhuz. Not much is known about his marital status. He does not share that aspect of his life with the public. Nonetheless, these details are enough to help you know him better.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's age

Shavkat Bakhtibaevich Rakhmonov was born on 23rd October 1994 in Shurchi District, Uzbekistan. Therefore, as of May 2022, he is twenty-seven years old.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's nationality

He was born in Uzbekistan; therefore, he is an Uzbekistan citizen by birth. However, he became a Kazakhstani citizen in 2017. He admitted that becoming a Kazakhstani was an added advantage to his career.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's height

Rakhmonov is 183-cm tall and weighs 77 kg. His height and weight have been fundamental in his career as a mixed martial artist.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's career

Shavkat began his professional career in 2014. His debut round triangle choke was against Adam Tsurov at M-1 challenge 52, and he won the match.

His fighting style is Sambo. He is a member of the Kazakhstan Top Team Sanford MMA.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's record

He continued fighting under the M-1 banner. Seven of his professional fights took place in the promotion. The remaining five wins came in his home country's MMA organization, Kazakhstan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (KZMMAF).

He used to alternate between the two organizations and eventually won his first shot as a pro against Faridun Odilov for the KZMMAF welterweight belt. He also won the title in the third round of the TKO stoppage.

In December 2018, he faced Daniil Prikaza at M-1 Challenge 101 for the vacant M-1 Welterweight Championship. He secured his second belt with a second-round TKO stoppage.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

On 21st March 2020, Shavkat was scheduled to face Bartosz Fabiński at the UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards. However, the event was cancelled due to the COVD-19 pandemic. He was scheduled for another match on 26th July 2020, although he pulled out due to an injury.

Rakhmonov was scheduled to face Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on 24th October 2020 at the UFC254. However, Zaleski pulled out of the fight, alleging he had suffered an injury. Therefore, he was replaced by Alex Oliveira. Shavkat won the fight through a knockout in the first round. He scooped the Performance of the Night Award for his exemplary performance during this fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's last fight

Rakhmov had his last fight on the regional scene, where he tackled Tiago Varejão during the M-1 Challenge. He defended his M-1 welterweight title during the first round.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's next fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov's next fight is scheduled for 25th June 2022 at the UFC Fight Night 209. He is expected to face Neil Magny.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's ranking

Reportedly, Rakhmonov is the first Kazakhstani to participate in the UFC. He plays in the rank of Master of Sport in Combat Sambo.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's net worth

Rakhmonov earns his income through his professional career as a mixed martial artist. He also makes money through digital influencer marketing. Some of the brands he has worked with include Gorilla energy drink.

His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million.

These details about Shavkat Rakhmonov's age, height, record, career, profiles, and net worth debunk the martial artist's life. They also set the record straight on his career and how much it has blossomed in the past eight years. In addition, they highlight the evidence of his success. So far, he has set a record of not being beaten.

