A video of a man showing off his luxury sneaker during a night at groove has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by online user @kulanicool shows the man parting with his buddies and drinking cognac directly from his shoe

While the people in the clip seem amused and impressed, netizens, on the other hand, are far less amazed

A chaotic video of a Mzansi man flexing his Gucci sneakers in a bizarre fashion caused a frenzy on the social media streets.

The clip was shared on Twitter by popular tweep Kulani @kulanicool. It shows the gentleman partying up a storm with his friends. He proceeds to pour some Hennessey cognac into his Gucci sneaker and drink directly from the shoe.

He continues to drink and dance in the video before a woman also follows suit and takes a sip from the designer sneaker as the onlookers cheer from the side.

The man also pours the remaining alcohol on his and his friends’ hands as they “wash them” with the cognac.

“I give up on y'all gents,” Kulani captioned the video.

Many Saffas responded to the post with humour and disbelief at the strange flex:

@tmaganedisa reacted:

“Abafana bama Polo laba.”

@WindyShongwe said:

“This is taking us back 100 years.”

@Mohautumagole commented:

“Yerrr that girl throwing up a peace sign like she made it.”

@BabMahaye responded:

“Tf is this bro????”

@king_columbas replied:

“Look at all these men twirling over some nonsense, whay is wrong with people??”

Man hilariously collabs with DJ at groove by blowing a tune into his booze bottle

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi loves a good vibe and one madala brought the house down after showing off his bottle-blowing skills at groove recently.

In a video shared on TikTok by online user @chopdaily, the grown man can be seen having the time of his life at a party and proceeds to blow into a beer bottle to whistle a tune complimenting the DJ’s mix.

He does his thing with much skill and precision, bringing a whole new vibe to the night as the surrounding youngsters dance the night away.

