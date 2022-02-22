Video of Mzansi Learner Dancing While Taking Out the Trash Is a Whole Mood

A video of a school learner dancing while taking out the trash has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining clip sees the young man pushing a wheelie bin as he shows off his rhythmic moves

Several impressed South African online users responded to the Twitter post with funny comments

South Africans don’t need an occasion or specific reason to dance or have a good time, wherever there is music, they will be sure to create their own vibe. The perfect example is of a young man who busted some killer moves on his way to take out the trash.

In a video posted by @kulanicool on Twitter, the lad, dressed in school uniform, can be seen pushing a wheelie bin while he breaks down some moves along to the music.

The video has won over the love of many Mzansi online users who were pleasantly impressed with the talented dancer. Check out some of their comments below:

@Moses_Lord_Son reacted:

“Mondai mood.”

@KeniMashaba said:

“Now this is how you take out the trash.”

Mzansi school learners break it down in the classroom

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing about Generation Z, it’s that they’re living their best lives! A typical example can be seen in a video circulating the social media streets where learners turned their classroom into a dance floor.

The clip was also shared by popular Twitter personality @kulanicool recently. It shows learners in the classroom cheering on a boy and girl who can be seen dancing and breaking it down to the hit amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade and Sir Trill.

Judging by the excitement and commotion, it's safe to say that it was quite a vibe! Online users reacted to the video which has over 10.8K views with their funny comments.

@VictorMathenu said:

“We going nowhere very slowly.”

