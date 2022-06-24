A lady shared a story about an older sister who was the beneficiary of a family payout and spent most of it on herself

Twitter user @itsOnly_Jessica also disclosed that the sister’s business was drowning and her house was about to be repossessed

South African social media users responded to the tricky family dilemma with their views and opinions

A social media user Jessica (@itsOnly_Jessica) took to Twitter to share a story about an older sister who used an inheritance from their deceased parent to pay off her personal debt and left the younger siblings with next to nothing.

In a Twitter thread, Jessica shared that there had been a family payout of R1.2 million following the death of the parents, and the older sister, who was the beneficiary of the funds, decided to take the money and pay off her debts, leaving the siblings with R98 000. One of the siblings needs to go to university next year.

The story of an older sister who put herself first before her siblings got netizens talking.

“In her defence uthi she had a business that was drowning, and her house was about to be repossessed. She thought when her business picks up she’ll make the money back. Personally I think her selfishness is the reason why her business didn’t thrive. She knew what she had to do… But she thought about herself more than her family. Selfish,” Jessica wrote.

The post sparked many reactions from South African cyber citizens who shared their views and opinions on the matter. While some thought the older sister was well within her rights to use the money the way she did, others were strongly against it.

@Aubreychiibi said:

“If she's the sole beneficiary as wrong as if it is, it's her money she can do with it as she pleases. I could be wrong.”

@KabzaMolz commented:

“Let's leave the technicalities, this is family. It's not about winning debates about legislation and rights. The money was directed to her intentionally as the eldest to take care of the younger ones' needs, that's the deceased parents' clear and obvious wish.”

@Fulunem wrote:

“Older siblings normally pick up a lot of debt due to being deputy parents to the younger siblings. Forgive her. There might be a whole story there that she is shielding you from. Could be wrong...”

@MabuselaAyanda replied:

“But Jessica we cannot blame her... She was the beneficiary and all the money was due to her and I know for a fact your parents thought she would do the right thing. Parents do this a lot.”

Andile allegedly stole step family’s inheritance

In another story, Briefly News reported that Media personality Andile Ncube's appearance in the famous Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous & African may have attracted him unwanted drama from his family. The reality TV star is being accused of stealing his stepfather's inheritance.

According to various media reports, Ncube was called out by his stepbrother Sphamandla Magubane, who accused him of using the late Elliot Magubane's assets on the show for clout.

Sunday World reports that Sphamandla said Ncube had no right to flaunt his father's assets and wealth on TV without their permission.

