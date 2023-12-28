A focused young man rebuilt his family home and the construction went viral on social media

The man celebrated the success of the revamping of the family home by posting a video of the before and after along with a quote

Seeing the man’s hard work and dedication left many peeps inspired as they congratulated him on the renovation

Building a home is not always easy as it involves a huge financial commitment with unexpected challenges. However, this brave man took up the challenge as he revamped his family home.

Man rebuilds family home

A young South African man took to social media to celebrate the renovation of his family home. The video of the man had peeps all sentimental as it showcased the family home gradually evolving into different structures.

The video was posted by Ministercelo on TikTok with the caption:

“When God is in the driver’s seat. 1st project family house.”

The caption was followed by a quote in the description box saying:

"Success it's when I make it and you also make it, when we all make it, that's a success," Minister Scelo.

The brave man’s video has since received over 66.6K views and thousands of likes and comments. The clip wowed people on TikTok and went viral.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts warmly as they congratulated the young man

Lehlohonolo Setona is proud:

“We are agents of change. Well done, Bhuti.”

Mbusontshingila25 felt official about it:

“I salute you.”

Gladysmakwatse had this insight:

“Well done, cement, it's not child’s play.”

Mattstigga offered spiritual support:

“My wish. God bless you, brother.”

Max simply said:

“Outstanding, my brother.”

Shengu22 credited the Heavenly Father:

“God shows up and shows off... Halala.”

Antenna_guy offered his congrats:

“Congratulations.”

Gabas got into the business end of things:

“Kukhulu engikufunda kuwe my leader from business mentorship. Well done, ubudoda lobu obenzile.”

