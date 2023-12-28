Global site navigation

Proud Young Man Rebuilds Family Home, TikTok Video of Before and After Has Mzansi Celebrating
Family and Relationships

Proud Young Man Rebuilds Family Home, TikTok Video of Before and After Has Mzansi Celebrating

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A focused young man rebuilt his family home and the construction went viral on social media
  • The man celebrated the success of the revamping of the family home by posting a video of the before and after along with a quote
  • Seeing the man’s hard work and dedication left many peeps inspired as they congratulated him on the renovation

PAY ATTENTION: The Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2023 voting is officially underway!

Building a home is not always easy as it involves a huge financial commitment with unexpected challenges. However, this brave man took up the challenge as he revamped his family home.

TikTok user @ministerscelo shared a video of him revamping his family home
A young man on TikTok rebuilt his family a beautiful home. Image: Ministerscelo
Source: TikTok

Man rebuilds family home

A young South African man took to social media to celebrate the renovation of his family home. The video of the man had peeps all sentimental as it showcased the family home gradually evolving into different structures.

Read also

"Very beautiful": Gorgeous lady receives compliments for classy bedroom

The video was posted by Ministercelo on TikTok with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Let the battle of the stars BEGIN! Voting for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2023 is LIVE!

“When God is in the driver’s seat. 1st project family house.”

The caption was followed by a quote in the description box saying:

"Success it's when I make it and you also make it, when we all make it, that's a success," Minister Scelo.

The brave man’s video has since received over 66.6K views and thousands of likes and comments. The clip wowed people on TikTok and went viral.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts warmly as they congratulated the young man

Lehlohonolo Setona is proud:

“We are agents of change. Well done, Bhuti.”

Mbusontshingila25 felt official about it:

“I salute you.”

Gladysmakwatse had this insight:

“Well done, cement, it's not child’s play.”

Read also

"Clean and spacious": Young lady's simple bedroom has people offering advice

Mattstigga offered spiritual support:

“My wish. God bless you, brother.”

Max simply said:

“Outstanding, my brother.”

Shengu22 credited the Heavenly Father:

“God shows up and shows off... Halala.”

Antenna_guy offered his congrats:

“Congratulations.”

Gabas got into the business end of things:

“Kukhulu engikufunda kuwe my leader from business mentorship. Well done, ubudoda lobu obenzile.”

SA student builds mom a mansion with NSFAS allowance

Briefly News previously reported on a story of a woman who remodeled her mother's home in the rural area using her NSFAS allowance.

The lady renovated her mother's humble home into a modern house. The woman said the building costs were covered by her NSFAS allowance and Mzansi people found that hard to believe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel