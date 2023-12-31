Two loving parents surprised their three kids with their very own bedroom as a Christmas present

They shared the recording of the heartwarming grand reveal on TikTok showing the kids' priceless reaction

The clip gained momentum on the platform and the thoughtful parents were flooded with praise

A video of three kids being shown their new bedroom warmed hearts. Image: @layl0rslendevi0ur

Source: TikTok

Two parents pulled off a magical surprise for their three children just in time for Christmas.

Siblings get new bedroom

They gifted the adorable kids with a bedroom. The dad led the excited children into the room, revealing three beds fitted with cool bedding, all while the mom recorded the sweet moment.

The young ones beamed with happiness when they saw their new sanctuary.

Video of surprise spreads on TikTok

The heartwarming clip posted on the TikTok account @layl0rslendevi0ur accumulated over 160,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens swoon over grateful kids

Viewers expressed their love for how appreciative and joyful the kids were in response to the surprise. Some gushed about the parents who went all out to put a smile on their kids' faces.

@leratoiri mentioned:

"Well done. ❤️I remember as a teenager upgrading from sleeping on the floor to an actual bed. Was the best feeling ever."

@dee_moloi stated:

"Ncoh look how happy they are, well done guys.❤️"

@AndileC wrote:

"I love the way they appreciate."

@LeoBossLady posted:

"Why am I crying? This is so beautiful to watch. Modimo a le okelletse. Your kids will never forget this."

@Tamsynprince said:

"Gorgeous kids! Beautiful family! May you be blessed and receive so much more for the future."

@sistshwanelo shared:

"A few days ago I was thinking about how when I was a kid living in RDP, I was so sure we were rich. And it’s because I had such parents, they gave us their all and it meant everything to us."

@Myrwe added:

"Well done guys the babies deserve it. "

@m17335 suggested:

"This is priceless. I would like to make something for their wall eg name art for free if you can pay for the courier."

2000s Baby prepares Christmas food in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that Christmas lunch by someone born in the 2000s looked interesting to South Africa. People were honest about the festive dishes she made based on how the food looked.

The video got some attention from fascinated viewers. Many people commented with their brutal thoughts on the food they saw.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News