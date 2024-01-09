A Venda woman danced while sharing five intriguing pregnancy taboos in a viral TikTok video

Thousands of people on the platform engaged with the clip that shed light on the strange cultural beliefs

TikTok users filled the comments section to share other taboos and traditions that they know of

A woman gave TikTokers insight into taboos that affect pregnant women in the Venda culture. Image: @tamie_leevoy

Source: TikTok

A Venda woman joyfully showed her baby bump, while revealing five intriguing taboos for pregnant women within her culture.

Things Venda pregnant women should not do

Grooving to an infectious beat, she listed the cultural norms. She @tamie_leevoy said pregnant women are not allowed to accompany visitors when they leave.

Another cultural taboo for expectant mothers is saying goodbye when they leave a place.

Restriction of sweet treats

There is also a sugar cane ban imposed during the nine months. Sweets are included in the forbidden list for moms-to-be in this cultural context.

Lastly, she said attending funerals is considered a taboo during pregnancy.

The insightful TikTok clip racked up an impressive 774,000 views and sparked lively discussions.

Taboos and pregnancy

People joined the conversation by adding cultural taboos they were familiar with, including restrictions on women braiding their hair and napping during the day.

@thandiwephakathi7 said:

"Not allowed to look at Skomota."

@ngaende wrote:

"No funerals are very important."

@vuwani mentioned:

"If possible they would hide us for the entire 9 months until we come back with babies."

@Rialivhuwa Hanyahany noted:

"I broke all those rules. I gave birth naturally to healthy babies."

@Hoopie32 added:

"I just realised I only know about attending funerals. "

@khwani_lee1 posted:

"No hair plaiting, you will not dilate during birth."

@user8555971084230 shared:

"Broke up with a Venda man becuase of rules. I don't have time."

@mmathapelo wrote:

"My mother didn't want me to sleep during the day. I was in a struggle mode."

