Ashwell Prince is a former South African professional cricketer. He was a talented left-handed middle-order batsman known for being a specialist cover fielder. He made history when he became the first non-white captain for the South African Proteas team in July 2006. Here is all to know about him.

Ashwell is described as a gritty left-handed middle-order batsman who played for Proteas from 2002 to 2011.

Source: Getty Images

Ashwell Prince was a pivotal influence on Proteas as he and other cricketers led the team to multiple international victories. However, the former batsman recently criticized the national team for being racist, which led to a lonely international career. So, what has he been doing since retiring from active play?

Ashwell Prince’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Aswell Gavin Prince

Aswell Gavin Prince Date of birth: 28th May 1977

28th May 1977 Ashwell Prince’s age: 44 years in 2021

44 years in 2021 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Port Elizabeth, Cape Province, South Africa

Port Elizabeth, Cape Province, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Coloured

Coloured Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Ashwell Prince’s wife: Melissa Kistensamy (since 2006)

Melissa Kistensamy (since 2006) Children: Three boys

Three boys Profession: Cricket player

Cricket player Role: Batsman

Batsman Bowling style: Right-arm offbreak

Right-arm offbreak Ashwell Prince’s batting style: Left-hand bat

Left-hand bat Ashwell Prince’s Twitter: @ashyp_5

@ashyp_5 Instagram: @ashyp_5

Early life

The retired cricket player was born on 28th May 1977 in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, South Africa. He is 44 years old in 2021. Little is known about the player’s early life and his experiences growing up in a coloured community.

Ashwell Prince’s family

The former SA batsman married Melissa in 2006 and they have three boys together.

Source: Instagram

The former South African batsman is a happily married man. He tied the knot with Melissa Kistensamy in 2006, and the couple is blessed with three boys.

Ashwell Prince’s career and stats

Ashwell made his cricket career debut in the 1995/1996 South African Cricket season as a left-handed batsman for the Eastern Province team. Other domestic teams he has played for include, Warriors, Cape Cobras, Western Province Boland, Africa XI and Western Province. He also played overseas for Lancashire and Nottinghamshire English teams and Mumbai Indians.

He was also an essential member of the SA national team from 2002 until his retirement in 2011. He made his international debut for Test matches in February 2002 against Australia. Ashwell Prince’s last Test was against Sri Lanka in December 2011. He started playing One Day International (ODI) matches in October 2002 against Bangladesh and played the final ODI in April 2007 against Australia.

Ashwell played international cricket for Proteas from 2002 to 2011.

Source: Getty Images

During his cricket career that span more than 15 years, the cricketer made several achievements. Here is a look at Ashwell Prince’s stats in batting and fielding.

Test stats

Matches played: 66

Inns: 104

Runs: 3,665

Catches: 47

ODI stats

Matches played: 52

Inns: 41

Runs: 1,018

Catches: 26

FC stats

Matches played: 288

Inns: 465

Runs: 18,484

Catches: 220

List A stats

Matches played: 262

Inns: 232

Runs: 6,315

Catches: 120

Ashwell Prince’s post-retirement career

After retiring from playing professional cricket, Ashwell has coached and mentored several teams in domestic and overseas cricket leagues.

Source: Getty Images

In August 2021, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed the retired South African batsman as the country’s full-time batting consultant. He will hold the position until 2022 during the Twenty20 World Cup. Prior to this appointment, he had the same role in July 2021 as Bangladesh prepared for a series against Zimbabwe.

Ashwell Prince’s testimony

In early August 2021, the former South African batsman gave his testimony at the Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation-building hearing. He was among the many witnesses who painted a not so good picture regarding South African cricket.

Prince explained his refusal to become Cricket South Africa’s coach in late 2019. He said his role as batting coach was not made clear by CSA’s director Graeme Smith since they already had batting and fielding coaches.

The batter also recounted his saddening experience with racism while playing for the national cricket team. He was not happy being labelled a quota player after having an extensive and successful international career. Some of Proteas’ top players told him that he was only in the national team because of the quota system on which they blamed for the team’s failure.

The Proteas failed to protect Prince and other non-white players from demoralizing racism remarks. Also, Ashwell Prince’s brother was not lucky to make cricket his career after being overlooked on racial grounds.

Ashwell accused the cricket national team of being racist during his testimony before the SJN in early August 2021.

Source: Getty Images

Ashwell Prince’s net worth

The retired cricket player has had a successful career since his debut in professional cricket in 1995. His net worth in 2021 is estimated at $1.5 million. His fortune comes from playing and coaching cricket as well as providing mentorship.

South African cricket was often considered a white man’s sport, but the mentality is changing gradually with the signing of non-white players. Diversity and inclusivity are sure to attract top talent from other races. Despite revealing that he had a lonely international career, Ashwell Prince continues to be a great role model as he breaks international boundaries.

