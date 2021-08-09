Keshav Maharaj: age, nationality, wife, father, hat trick, stats, worth

Who is known as Keshav Maharaj in cricket? He is one of the best cricket players in South Africa. The player specializes in the Test match format and has represented his motherland in 8 ODI matches. In July 2018, Keshav Maharaj became the second left-arm spinner to claim 9 wickets in a test match innings after Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath.

Cricketer Keshav Maharaj's hat-trick in Test matches has restored South Africa's glory after 60 years. Photo: @Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

Keshav Maharaj's hat-trick record (3 wickets in 3 successive deliveries) in the West Indies made him the second Mzansi bowler to take a hat-trick in a Test match. The first South African to post the same record was Geoff Griffin in 1960. Mzansi never expected Keshav to achieve the same in June 2021.

Keshav Maharaj biography

Is Keshav Maharaj Indian? Some people assume he is from India. The player is an Indian but born and raised in South Africa. How old is Keshav Maharaj? Keshav Maharaj's age is 31 years in 2021 since his birthday is 7th February 1990. He completed his high school education at Northwood Boys High School.

His father was a cricket player during the apartheid regime. Photo: @Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

Besides attending high school in Durban, the player has spent most of his years in the city. Where was Keshav Maharaj born? The player's home town is Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

How tall is Keshav? The player is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 68 kgs. Keshav has an athletic build body with dark brown hair and black eyes. His current place of residence is also within Durban.

Keshav Maharaj's family

Keshav's parents are Indians, and the entire family are Hindu devotees. He occasionally posts Facebook images of himself performing Hinduism prayers. Maharaj also wishes Christians and people of other religions happy celebrations on special occasions like Christmas.

Keshav Maharaj's mother is Kanchan Mala Maharaj, while his dad is Athmanand Maharaj. Keshav Maharaj's father is a former Natal B cricket player during segregation years. He was a Wicketkeeper (batsman).

The cricket star has two sisters, Nashika Maharaj and Tarisma Maharaj. According to his 6th March 2015 Facebook post, Keshav is a proud uncle. Tarisma and her husband, Mayu, got a beautiful daughter.

Who is Keshav Maharaj's wife?

Keshav proposed to Lerisha Munsamy in 2019. The lovebirds have tagged each other's Instagram accounts on IG. The couple met several years ago at an automobile repair centre when Lerisha was waiting for her car tyres to be fixed.

The 2020 COVID 19 regulations disrupted Keshar and Lerisha's wedding plans. Photo: @lerisha_m

Source: Instagram

She gave him her business card number and felt honoured to prepare his cousin's wedding in March 2018. Keshav Maharaj's wedding was to take place last year, but they postponed it due to the COVID 19 restrictions.

Keshav Maharaj's career life

The star started playing cricket in high school. The pace bowler started spin bowling training for fun. He was shocked to realize he had excellent rhythm and accuracy. These are the best skills a spin bowler needs.

During the 2016-17 season's opening first-class match, the 16 years old Maharaj recorded a 13 for 157 figure. The remarkable record was enough for him to join South Africa's Test tour to Australia. He was also part of the KwaZulu-Natal cricket team squad for the 2015 Africa T20 Cup.

The player achieved his first 5-wicket haul in March 2017 during a Test match against New Zealand. He was South Africa's leading bowler with 15 wickets, then followed it up with 17 wickets from four Tests against England.

Keshav Maharaj's 9/129 record in the July 2018 Test match against Sri Lanka led South Africa to a stunning comeback after several years of low performance. It was the best bowling figure from a visiting cricketer. Maharaj managed to beat West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel and Pakistan's Imran Khan.

The player joined KwaZulu-Natal provincial team in 2006, the Dolphins franchise team in 2009 and the Durban Heat franchise in 2018. He still plays for these teams to date. Does Keshav Maharaj play in IPL? He was among the top five Test cricketers who signed the Indian Premier League contract in 2014.

The cricketer also has a successful international career. Photo: @Tharaka Basnayaka

Source: Getty Images

Keshav wears jersey number 16 while representing the Durban Heat franchise in the Mzansi Super League (MSL). He also wore jersey number 27 while playing for Lancashire County Cricket Club in 2018 and Yorkshire County Cricket Club in 2019 in the English domestic circuit.

Keshav Maharaj's stats show everything you need to know about his performance from 2016 to date. He shows steady improvement over the years. Keshav Maharaj's net worth is around $2 million, and most of it comes from his sports career.

Keshav Mahara is the pride of South Africa. He was among the spinners dominating leading wicket-takers positions in South Africa's first-class competitions in the mid-2010s. The cricketer is no doubt destined to break more records in future.

