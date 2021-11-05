Wendy Williams net worth, age, family, health, show, movies, profiles

How rich is Wendy Williams? It is no shock that the controversial media personality is a multi-millionaire. Wendy Williams' net worth is approximately $40 million, primarily from her famous show, The Wendy Williams Show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TV personality Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown. Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Source: Getty Images

Wendy Williams is a successful journalist, author, and actress known for her blunt way of covering entertainment news. She is a staple in the entertainment industry, having built her brand over the years. Here is her interesting life story, including age, family, health, show, and movies.

Wendy Williams’ profile summary

Full Name : Wendy Joan Williams

: Wendy Joan Williams Date of birth : July 18, 1964

: July 18, 1964 Place of birth : Asbury Park, New Jersey, USA

: Asbury Park, New Jersey, USA Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Wendy William’s age: 57 years as of 2021

57 years as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Parents : Shirley Williams (mother) and Thomas Williams Sr. (Father)

: Shirley Williams (mother) and Thomas Williams Sr. (Father) Wendy Williams’ siblings : 2

: 2 Schools attended : Ocean Township High School, Northeastern University

: Ocean Township High School, Northeastern University Religion : Christian

: Christian Wendy Williams’ height : 5’10 (1.78m)

: 5’10 (1.78m) Weight: 132 lbs (60 kilograms)

132 lbs (60 kilograms) Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Wendy Williams’ Twitter : @WendyWilliams

: @WendyWilliams Instagram : @wendyshow

: @wendyshow Wendy Williams YouTube : The Wendy Williams Show

: Website : www.wendyshow.com

: www.wendyshow.com Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Wendy Williams’ ex-husbands : Kevin Hunter (m. 1997–2019), Bert Girigorie (m. 1994–1995)

: Kevin Hunter (m. 1997–2019), Bert Girigorie (m. 1994–1995) Wendy Williams’ children : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Occupation : Media personality, broadcaster, businesswoman, writer, producer, actress

: Media personality, broadcaster, businesswoman, writer, producer, actress Famous for : The Wendy Williams Show

: Net worth: Approximately $40 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Wendy Williams’ biography

Ms. Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Joan is New Jersey-born and bred, and the second child of Shirley and Thomas Dwayne Williams. Both her parents were teachers, and she grew up in the suburban community of Wayside in Ocean Township, New Jersey, from 1970. She has two siblings, Wanda Williams and Thomas Williams Jr.

Wendy William’s education

Joan was a student at Ocean Township High School and graduated in 1982. She joined Northeastern University in Boston to be a television anchor, but she switched to radio after a month. Wendy Williams graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication in 1986.

Career

Joan interned at WSKS-FM in Boston for Matt Siegel before her graduation. After graduating, she started as a DJ for calypso and reggae-oriented WVIS in Frederiksted, U.S. Virgin Islands. Eight months later, she moved to WOL in Washington, DC, in 1987.

The celebrity was then given a weekend spot at WQHT in New York, where she would be hired full-time in 1988. In 1990, she was fired from WQHT and did overnight shifts at WPLJ before landing at WRKS in the same year.

WRKS gave Ms. Williams a permanent morning spot in May 1990, a breakthrough in her radio career. Her popularity grew when she became the leading source for celebrity gossip. In 1991, she landed the evening drive slot.

In her time slot, Wendy was the highest-rated radio host in New York and received a Billboard Radio Award for R&B Market Radio Air Personality of the Year. WRKS was purchased in December 1994, and Williams was moved to the hip-hop outlet WQHT (Hot 97).

Joan Williams was fired from Hot 97 in 1998 and went on to WUSL in Philadelphia. She returned to New York in 2001, working for WBLS. She is an inductee of the National Radio Hall of Fame, but left radio in 2009 to concentrate on her TV show.

The Wendy Williams Show

On July 14, 2008, The Wendy Williams Show debuted as a daytime talk show in four cities. This breakthrough in daytime show got a deal with Fox to air nationally in 2009. BET then picked the cable rights and aired it in 54 countries.

In 2013 Wendy Williams’ husband at the time, Kevin, partnered with her to launch Wendy Williams Production. In 2014, the TV girl produced Celebrities Undercover (2014) and Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B. In 2019, Williams was inducted into the Hollywood Wall of Fame.

Ms. Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Wendy Williams’ movie

Wendy Williams: The Movie biopic premiered in 2021 on Lifetime. The film is about the life of the TV star, depicting her struggles with cocaine and other life experiences. Ms. Williams has played roles in other famous movies and TV shows such as:

2004, 2011: The Cookout

2011: Dancing With The Stars

2012, 2014: Think Like A Man Too

2016: Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

Wendy Williams’ spouse

Joan was first married to Bert Girigorie. The marriage lasted for only five months, and the two divorced after eighteen months. On November 30th, 1999, Wendy and Kevin Hunter tied the knot and had a son, Kevin Hunter Jr. (Kevin Samuel), in 2000, after several miscarriages.

After about 20 years together, Williams filed for a divorce in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences after Hunter had a baby with his mistress. In January 2020, the divorce was finalized. The celebrity is dating a mysterious man she revealed on Instagram during her son’s 21st birthday.

Wendy Williams’ health

Joan struggled with a cocaine addiction earlier on in her career. She fainted during the live shooting of an October 2017 episode of her show. In February 2018, the celebrity shared the news of her battle with Graves’ disease for nearly two decades.

In 2019, she revealed she had lymphedema, which caused swelling in the ankles. Williams also tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2021. Due to her health issues, she has had to take a break as of November 2021.

Wendy Williams net worth

Wendy Williams’ net worth in 2021 is estimated to be around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earns around $10 million a year from The Wendy Williams Show. The TV star recently bought a $4.5 million apartment in New York’s Financial District.

Wendy Williams profiles on social media feature her living her best life, which is expected since she can afford it. Wendy Williams net worth is proof of the power of believing in yourself, working hard, and persevering through challenges combined with talent. We wish her all the best in life.

READ ALSO: YNW Melly: age, brother, parents, criminal charges, songs, albums, net worth

Briefly.co.za published exciting facts about YNW Melly. YNW is an American rapper and singer famous for songs such as Murder on My Mind, Suicidal, 223's, and Mixed Personalities. His real name is Jamell Maurice Demons.

Other than making music that has attracted millions of fans, YNW has been caught up on the wrong side of the law several times. The 22-year-old is currently held at Broward County Jail, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S awaiting trial for double murder charges.

Source: Briefly.co.za