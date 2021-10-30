YNW Melly: age, brother, parents, criminal charges, songs, albums, net worth

YNW Melly is the stage name for American rapper and singer famous for songs such as Murder on My Mind, Suicidal, 223's, and Mixed Personalities. He adopted this stage name in 2016. Melly is also known for being on the wrong side of the law many times.

YNW is a backronym for Young Nigga World or Young New Wave, a hip-hop collective. The rapper had a tough upbringing and has been arrested several times. Here is everything there is to know about him, including his age, brother, parents, criminal charges, songs, albums, and net worth.

YNW Melly's profile summary

YNW Melly's real name : Jamell Maurice Demons

: Jamell Maurice Demons Stage name : YNW Melly

: YNW Melly Date of birth : May 1, 1999

: May 1, 1999 Place of birth : Gifford, Florida, America

: Gifford, Florida, America YNW Melly's age : 22 years old as of 2021

: 22 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black (African-American)

: Black (African-American) YNW Melly's parents : Jamie Demons-King (mother)

: Jamie Demons-King (mother) Siblings : 2

: 2 Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Weight : 59 kg (130 lbs)

: 59 kg (130 lbs) Height : 157 cm (5 feet 2 inches)

: 157 cm (5 feet 2 inches) Twitter : @YNWMelly

: @YNWMelly Instagram : @ynwmelly

: @ynwmelly YouTube : YNW Melly

: YNW Melly Website: ynw4life.com

ynw4life.com Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Rapper, singer-songwriter

: Rapper, singer-songwriter Genre : Hip hop, Trap, R&B

: Hip hop, Trap, R&B Famous for : Being charged with the double murder of two members of his hip hop collective

: Being charged with the double murder of two members of his hip hop collective YNW Melly's jail : Broward County Jail, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S

: Broward County Jail, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S Net worth: Between $100,000 and $4.6 million

YNW Melly's biography

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter does not know his father, although rapper Donte "Tha Gift" Taylor claims to be his dad. The singer-songwriter was raised by a single mother, Jamie, who got pregnant with him when she was only 14 and gave birth to the rapper when she was in 9th grade.

Jamell has two younger siblings, YNW Melly's brother Brandon King (stage name YNW BSlime) and sister Jasmine. YNW Melly's mom, young and single, moved to a poorer part of Gifford. Melly was recruited into the Bloods gang when he was young, and by the time he was 9, he had posted songs on SoundCloud.

YNW Melly's career

Jamell is part of the hip-hop collective YNW, whose other members are Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry, YNW Sakchaser" Williams, and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. YNW. Melly's associated acts include Fredo Bang, Kanye West, Tee Grizzley, and YNW Bortlen.

YNW Melly's songs

YNW Melly's first song, official single, was Hot Sauce, which he released when he was 14 years old. While in jail in 2017, Maurice released an EP called Collect Call that featured several known artists such as John Wicks and Lil B. His breakout was Murder on My Mind (2018), which gave him more attention after he was charged with the double murder of two fellow rappers.

His other songs include:

Legendary (Remix)

Mind of Melvin

Two Face

Virtual (Blue Balenciagas)

Far Apart

Catching Feelings

Caprisun Fun

772 Love

City Girls

Melly the Menace

Slang That Iron

4 Real

Whodie

Gang

Freddy Krueger

Thugged Out

Butter Pecan

Best friends 4L

Bang Bang

Medium Fries

Na Na Na Boo Boo

Mixed Personalities

Suicidal

Mama Cry

YNW Melly's albums are Melly vs. Melvin, his debut that he released in November 2019, and Just a Matter of Slime released on August 13, 2021. His mixtapes are I Am You released on August 3, 2018, and We All Shine released in early 2019.

YNW Melly's criminal charges

Jamell Maurice Demons was arrested in 2015, for shooting at a group of students near Vero Beach High School. He was also convicted of discharging a firearm in public, aggravated battery, and 2 counts of aggravated assault. As a result, he served several months in prison.

In 2017, Jamell was arrested for violating probation and was released in March 2018. On June 30th, he was arrested for having drug paraphernalia in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was arrested again in February 2019 and charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of rappers Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams.

If convicted for the 2 counts of YNW Melly's first-degree murder charges, he would face the death penalty or life imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March 2019 and is awaiting trial. Jamell was also a suspect in the murder of deputy sheriff Gary Chambliss in 2017.

Jamell is in custody in Broward County Jail, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, awaiting the double-murder trial. Although he requested an early release from prison due to health issues amidst the Covid pandemic, his motion was denied. YNW Melly's release date is unknown, with some sources reporting that prosecutors are pushing capital punishment.

YNW Melly's net worth

Jamell is worth $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, some sources place the figure at around $4 million. His primary source of wealth is his music career. The amount may be higher considering the success of his songs on various platforms such as YouTube, where he has 5.89 million subscribers now, among other streaming platforms.

Talented rapper YNW Melly has received great publicity for his music, but the criminal charges against him have tainted his name. Many of his fans believe he is innocent, only time will tell if he is guilty or not. May justice prevail when the decision is made by the court.

