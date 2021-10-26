Maximilian David Muñiz: age, siblings, parents, height, disability, profiles

Who is Maximilian David Muñiz? Maximilian is the son of the renowned singers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Being the son of celebrity parents automatically puts Maximilian in the limelight, with everyone interested in knowing everything there is to know about him.

Singer Jennifer Lopez, daughter Emme, and son Max. @munizlopez_familia

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are both household names, sparking an interest in their private life, including their children. Where is Maximilian David Muñiz now? Here are exciting details about Maximilian David Muñiz, including his age, siblings, grandparents, height, and latest news.

Maximilian David Muñiz's profile summary

Full name : Maximilian David Muñiz

: Maximilian David Muñiz Nickname : Max, Coconut, Old Soul

: Max, Coconut, Old Soul Date of birth : Friday 22 February, 2008 at 12:22

: Friday 22 February, 2008 at 12:22 Place of birth : Manhasset, North Hempstead, Long Island, New York, United States

: Manhasset, North Hempstead, Long Island, New York, United States Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Maximilian David Muñiz's age : 13 years as of 2021

: 13 years as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Latino

: Latino Maximilian David Muñiz's grandparents : Maternal- Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez (Puerto Rican immigrants), paternal- Felipe and Guillerminna Muñiz (from Puerto Rica)

: Maternal- Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez (Puerto Rican immigrants), paternal- Felipe and Guillerminna Muñiz (from Puerto Rica) Parents : Jennifer Lynn López and Marco Antonio Muñiz

: Jennifer Lynn López and Marco Antonio Muñiz Maximilian David Muñiz siblings: 5

5 Religion : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Maximilian David Muñiz's height : 4 Feet 11 Inches (150 centimeters) as of 2019

: 4 Feet 11 Inches (150 centimeters) as of 2019 Weight : Between 40 and 48 kilograms (106 lbs) as of 2019

: Between 40 and 48 kilograms (106 lbs) as of 2019 Complexion : Fair

: Fair Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Maximilian David Muñiz's Instagram : @maxandemme

: @maxandemme Famous for : Being J-Lo's and Marc Anthony's son

: Being J-Lo's and Marc Anthony's son Residence : New York and Los Angeles

: New York and Los Angeles Net worth: Roughly $5 million

Maximilian David Muñiz's biography

Recording Artist/actress Jennifer Lopez (C) and son Maximilian David Muniz (L) and daughter Emme Maribel Muniz (R) on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maximillian was born through a C-section at North Shore University Hospital in New York. His mother is a popular singer and actress, while the father is a singer-songwriter, actor, and producer. He has a fraternal twin sister, Emme Maribel Muñiz.

David's parents divorced in June 2014. Maximilian David Muñiz's father has kids with other partners, i.e., Maximillian's half-siblings include Ariana Anthony, Chase Muñiz (adopted), Cristian Marcus Muñiz, and Ryan Adrian Muñiz. He also has close ties with relatives of his parent's lovers.

Education

Max is a techie interested in coding and creating. Although they were in the same school in 4th grade, the twins went to different middle schools in Long Island that suited their interests. Besides being an Accelerated Reader for the 2017-2018 academic year, Max was awarded the “Star Reader” when he was 9 years old.

Singer J.Lo homeschools Max and Emme whenever she travels for work. Max speaks Spanish and English.

Maximilian David Muñiz's net worth

Singer Marc Anthony, Max, and Emme. Photo: @marc_anthony_salsaking

Source: Instagram

Maximilian is worth approximately $5 million, according to some sources. He does not have an active career, so this amount is tied to his parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Lopez's net worth is approximately $400 million, while that of Marc Anthony is $80 million.

Like most celebrities' kids, Maximilian David Muñiz is famous because of his parents. With his singing potential, many expect him to become a singer or actor like his parents, but only time will tell. We wish him the very best in life.

READ ALSO: Silento: net worth, age, girlfriend, height, arrested, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Silento, who is an American hip-hop artist who gained international fame in 2015 when he released his debut hit single, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).

Silento's full name is Richard ‘Ricky’ Lamar Hawk, and he was born on 22nd January, 1998, making him 23 years old as of 2021. His current net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

Source: Briefly.co.za