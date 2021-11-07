Who is Kevin Hunter Jr.? Kevin is the son of media personality Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The celebrity child lives a lavish life thanks to the wealth that his parents have.

Wendy Williams' son graduates. Photo: @topfloor_kev

Source: Instagram

Kevin Hunter Jr. is very close to his mother but has a rocky relationship with his father. So, how old is Wendy Williams' child? Here is everything you need to know about Wendy's son, including his age, education, and net worth.

Kevin Hunter Jr.'s profile summary

Full name: Kevin Samuel Hunter Jr.

Kevin Samuel Hunter Jr. Date of birth : August 18, 2000

: August 18, 2000 Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Kevin Hunter Jr.'s age : 21 years as of 2021

: 21 years as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Kevin Hunter Jr.'s parents : Wendy Williams (mother), Kevin (née Kelvin) Hunter Sr. (father)

: Wendy Williams (mother), Kevin (née Kelvin) Hunter Sr. (father) Grandparents : Shirley Skinner Williams, Thomas Williams Sr.,

: Shirley Skinner Williams, Thomas Williams Sr., Siblings : 1 half-sister

: 1 half-sister Religion : Christian

: Christian Kevin Hunter Jr.'s height : 5'8" (173 centimeters)

: 5'8" (173 centimeters) Weight : 60 kilograms

: 60 kilograms Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Kevin Hunter Jr.'s IG : @topfloor_kev

: @topfloor_kev Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Student

: Student Famous for: Being the son of Wendy Williams

Being the son of Wendy Williams Net worth: $7.5 million

Kevin Hunter Jr.'s biography

Samuel is the only son of talk show host Wendy Williams, who had several miscarriages before conceiving him. His father, Hunter Sr., is a Black Canadian-American executive producer, businessman, and public figure.

Source: Getty Images

Did Wendy Williams give birth to her son? Is Kevin Hunter Jr. Wendy Williams biological son? Yes. Samuel is the only son of talk show host Wendy Williams, who had several miscarriages before conceiving him. His father, Hunter Sr., is a Black Canadian-American executive producer, businessman, and public figure.

Samuel grew up in New Jersey. Although he is Wendy’s only child, his father, Wendy's second husband until January 2020, had a daughter with his mistress, massage therapist Sharina Hudson, which was one of the reasons her mother filed for a divorce.

Wendy Williams is currently going through a tough time with her health, and Samuel has had to spend time with her during his free time. He is extremely close to his mother, which was on full display on her Instagram and photos online.

Kevin Hunter Jr.'s education

Samuel attended high school in New Jersey and graduated in 2018. Kevin Hunter Jr.'s college education is in Miami, Florida, but information on the specific institution is not public.

What does Kevin Hunter Jr. do for a living?

Wendy's son is still in school and is not actively employed. His life is low-key since he does not post regularly. He is only active on Instagram, with posts showing his mother, friends, and a picture with music mogul Diddy. Judging from his posts, Samuel seems not to have a girlfriend or children that we know of.

What happened to Wendy Williams' son?

Similar to his mother, Hunter Jr. struggled with addiction. He was addicted to K2, a form of synthetic marijuana, during his early teenage years. Wendy and her ex-husband started the Hunter Foundation in 2014, and the experience with their son deepened its life mission to help youths live healthy, drug-free lives through public awareness.

What did Kevin Hunter Jr. do?

In May 2019, Wendy's son got arrested on alleged assault charges. He allegedly punched his father on the nose outside of a food store in West Orange, New Jersey. Hunter Jr. took a plea of not guilty to the charges, and the case was dropped. His dad stated that he did not want his son to have any legal troubles.

Kevin Hunter Jr.'s net worth

Wendy Williams and son attend the ceremony honoring Wendy Williams with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Samuel, being a student with no known employment history, makes it hard to estimate Kevin Hunter Jr.'s 2021 net worth. However, he is about $7.5 million rich, according to Idol Net Worth. He enjoys a comfortable life from his parents' wealth considering that Wendy Williams' net worth alone is $40 million.

Kevin Hunter Jr. is known because of his parents' fame. Will he make a career in the entertainment industry? Only time will tell. We wish him all the best in his studies and future endeavours.

