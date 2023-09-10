Vth Season put together a beautiful and heartfelt tribute performance for the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

His father, Tony Forbes, his daughter Kairo Forbes, and all of the rapper's industry friends graced the stage

Kairo got very emotional during her performance of AKA's hit song Company at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day

It was a joyous occasion when the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' family and friends graced the stage to pay tribute to him.

Vth Season put together a beautiful tribute performance when Khuli Chana, K.O, Lynn, Tony and Kairo Forbes all performed for AKA. Image: @akaworldwide

The lowdown of AKA's tribute performance

The music agency, Vth Season, brought out the big guns to give an epic performance dedicated to the slain rapper.

AKA was gunned down in Durban on 10 February along with his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane.

In his honour, Vth Season put together a beautiful and heartfelt tribute concert. They shared a video giving fans an insight into what took place and who performed.

In the video, the likes of Khuli Chana, K.O, Nadia Nakai, Yanga Chief, Maggz, Thato Saul and AKA's live band all performed.

What made the performance extra special was Tony Forbes, his father, and his daughter Kairo Forbes making appearances. His mother, Lynn Forbes, also shared a few words.

Kairo cried after her performance

Kairo Forbes got very emotional after her performance of AKA's hit song Company at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. This was shared by her mother DJ Zinhle, who shared that she, too, shed a tear after Kairo said she wished her father was still alive.

DJ Zinhle said Nadia Nakai took over because Thando Thabethe had announced her performance.

"After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my 8-year-old broke down crying, saying she just misses her daddy & wishes he was here.

"I am so proud of her, but I wish she didn’t need to be so brave. I just wish she still had her dad."

Lynn defends Kairo amid backlash

Many people saw it was not necessary for a child to have to face so many people and perform her father's music.

But her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, came to everyone's defence and said Kairo decided for herself and nobody forced her.

"Kairo didn’t say, 'I WANT to perform at Joburg Day'. She said, 'I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.' It sat well with her, and she cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her."

Police are closing in on the suspected killers

Briefly News previously reported that the police in KZN are closing in on the suspected killers after identifying several getaway vehicles and the murder weapon.

During a media briefing, KwaZulu Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they will start brining people in after they consult with the NPA

