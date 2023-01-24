Ayanda Ncwane has taken to her timeline to share that Nigerians gave her a new name when she visited their country

The media personality did not only bag an Africa Choice Award but she also won the hearts of Nigerians when she hosted the ceremony

Social media users shared that the name Amaka suits her, while others said they suspect she has a new Nigerian boyfriend

Ayanda Ncwane has a new name. Nigerians gave the stunning media personality a Nigerian name when she visited the country recently.

Ayanda Ncwane shared that Nigerians gave her a new name. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

She did not only bag an award in Naija but they gave her a nice name. The star dressed to impress when she hosted the Africa Choice Awards and the crowd blssed her with the name Amaka.

Taking to her timeline to announce it, Ayanda shared pics of herself looking like a million dollar bill, adding that she has been honoured with a new name, reports TshisaLIVE. Ayanda Ncwane captioned her post:

"So while I was hosting @africachoiceawards the beautiful audience gave me a new name, AMAKA, and insisted I’m an Igbo Lolo."

Mzansi thinks the Nigerian name suits Ayanda

Peeps took to the wife of late S'fiso Ncwane's comment section and siad they suspect she has a new Nigerian boyfriend while others said they like the name.

weza_solange said:

"Amaka suits you."

lelocapello28 commented:

"I smell wedding bells soon here, I think you’ll make a gorgeous Naija Makoti."

khowa_khowa wrote:

"I suspect we have uSbali in Nigeria."

mayuzi said:

"I screamed out that name from the crowd...it fits you."

ziyandankonye commented:

"Hehehe, Naija has adopted you. You even tied the best gele."

la_mahlaba_ wrote:

"Gorgeous Queen, AMAKA."

jackie_tindo said:

"Absolutely stunning, Amaka."

emily_mathye.26 added:

"Indeed, you look adorable and so Stylish."

