Tamia Mpisane has a love for the finer things in life and her luxury car collection is no question

The Royal AM WAG has been spotted in some impressive machines, from a Rolls Royce Cullinan to a Mercedes-Benz AMG

Briefly News did a rundown of all the luxurious rides Mrs Mpisane has sported

Taking a glimpse into the pricey rides Tamia Mpisane has been spotted in, from Rolls Royce to Mercedes-Benz. Images: tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane is living every girl (and guy)'s dream. While her looks alone are enough to turn heads, the Royal AM WAG definitely breaks necks when she pulls up in some of the top vehicles around. Mrs Mpisane sports some very impressive rides that every car enthusiast salivates over.

1. Rolls Royce Cullinan

When Tamia is feeling fancy, she rolls in the luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan. The price tag on this ride is said to start at a whopping R10M but that's a small price to pay to keep the now mother of two cruising comfortably.

2. Mercedes Benz AMG

The classy Mercedes-Benz AMG is a staple for the rich and famous. The AMG starts at over R1M and is one of the more preferred cars for those who want to be flashy and still keep it classy.

3. Lamborghini Gallardo

Much like Emtee, Tamia has been spotted in one of the fastest cars around. When she's in the mood to turn heads and make a quick getaway, Mrs Mpisane turns to the Lamborghini Gallardo. This smooth machine starts at over R1.5M.

4. Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

One of the most preferred mommy cars is the Mercedes-Benz G63. The big-body Benz has been spotted in several A-listers' collections, including Bonang Matheba and starts at close to R4M.

5. Range Rover

Another popular mommy vehicle is the Range Rover that Tamia has been seen in. This impressive machine ranges from R3M to R5M and also makes for a perfect push gift!

