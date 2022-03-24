Gugu Gumede took to social media to celebrate giving birth to her daughter a month ago as she shared that her little girl was born on 23 February

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram on 23 March to finally let Mzansi know that her "dearly loved" bundle of joy is already a month old

Mzansi celebs and Gugu's fans took to the star's timeline to congratulate her after revealing she has welcomed her baby girl into the world

Gugu Gumede has revealed that she's now a mom. The Uzalo actress took to social medi on Wednesday, 23 March to celebrate becoming a mother to a baby girl.

‘Uzalo’ star Gugu Gumede gave birth to a daughter a month ago. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

The stunner welcomed her bundle of joy to the world on 23 February. Her baby turned a month old when she revealed that she has already given birth.

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a clip mash-up of her pregnancy journey. She shared that she dearly loves her little girl. According to TshisaLIVE, Gugu also hilariosuly warned her naysayers:

"Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother."

Mzansi celebs and her fans took to her comment section on the video and photo sharing app to congratulate the excited mother.

tebellosukwene wrote:

"Welcome baby girl. Congratulations mommy."

nhlanhla_nciza said:

"Congratulations fave, I'm so so happy for you. You are gonna be such a great mom."

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"Congratulations. I am super happy for you. You sure are one yummy mummy without a doubt. Welcome to motherhood, there are no days off."

madlomo2 said:

"Congratulations Mama Bear! Welcome to the world sweet little one! You’ve chosen quite a time to be here. We welcome your light and await your gifts with deep joy and excitement."

boits_n wrote:

"A princess. Congratulations gorgeous mama."

tarn_ndeka added:

"A new life is one greatest treasure. Congratulations mommy."

