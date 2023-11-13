Mohale Motaung sparked engagement rumours with a social media post featuring a ring, prompting widespread congratulations from fans

However, Mohale clarified that he is still single and the post was inspired by someone else

He emphasized his focus on upcoming projects, including a cosmetic range launch on November 30 and a YouTube reality show

Mohale Motaung has poured cold water on the reports that he is getting married after his post showcasing a ring went viral.

Mohale Motaung hints that he is engaged

It seems like Mzansi celebrated Mohale Motaung's alleged engagement too soon. The reality television star and businessman charted social media trends after he seemingly announced an engagement.

Taking to his social media pages, Mohale shared a clip of a supposed proposal and a ring on the wedding finger.

The star's post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and followers. Many said it was about time he moved on after his messy divorce.

@kamo_designer said:

"Congratulations, my darling. Wishing you and your fiance forever and a day. You absolutely deserve this

"Ke kopa invite and I'm being fr, I love weddings and absolutely go all out, from the dress to the makeup...chommii invite me tuuuu I'm ."

@Tumi_MissLekay added:

"Congratulations to you Life!!! There is hope after all!! "

Mohale Motaung says he is single

Mohale has cleared the air about his relationship status after getting his fans over the moon. He told TimesLIVE that he is still single and is focusing on his two upcoming projects, a reality television show and a cosmetic range.

"People just decided to create that. I took that from someone else. The ring is there because I put it there. There isn't a love life at all.

"I'm launching my cosmetic range on November 30 and am also working on a reality show for YouTube. I will be showcasing everything I have been busy with from work and family stuff."

