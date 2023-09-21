Jessica Nkosi's fan, Siphosihle Jafta, won a competition to drive a luxurious Volvo XC60 for a week, organized by the South African actress

To enter the competition, fans had to name their favourite Volvo model and tag Volvo Cars South Africa on Instagram

Siphosihle Jafta, the lucky winner, was surprised by Jessica Nkosi herself when she collected the car, and she described the experience as incredibly special and exciting for her and her family

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Jessica Nkosi's die-hard follower Siphosihle Jafta has opened up about winning the actress' exciting competition and having to drive the luxurious Volvo XC60 for one week.

Jessica Nkosi surprised a fan who won her Volvo competition. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Jessica Nkosi's fan gets the opportunity to drive a Volvo XC60 for a week

It's not every day that a fan gets to drive a luxurious car worth over R1.2 million courtesy of their favourite celebrity. Well, popular South African actress and media personality Jessica Nkosi made that happen for Siphosihle Jafta, who still thinks it was a dream.

It all started when the former Isibaya actress ran a competition in conjunction with Volvo on her page. Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner shared pictures alongside some of the Volvo cars she has driven over the past few years and asked fans to name their absolutely favourite Volvo. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Hey my loves ❤️ I have had so many magical Volvo moments over the years. Which one of these has been your favourite? All you have to do is:

"1. Comment below and let me know which one of these has been your favourite…XC40, XC60, XC90 2. Tag @volvocarsa. This way you will stand a chance to win…A WEEK TEST DRIVE IN A VOLVO and get to experience the #VolvoLife."

Jessica Nkosi's fan Siphosihle Jafta wins her competition

As expected, the star's competition received hundreds of comments but Siphosihle Jafta was randomly drawn as the winner.

After winning the competition, Siphosihle headed to the Volvo dealership in Fourways to collect the vehicle and as if things would get any better, her idol was there to surprise her.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Siphosihle said she was so nervous and excited that she could barely remember the conversation she had with Jessica Nkosi. She also commended the star for being so gracious and welcoming.

"I was so nervous and excited! To be quite honest I don’t even remember what I said to her, my heart was just racing the entire time. All I remember is constantly thinking “Stay calm. STAY CALM”

"I was just beside myself! She’s so gracious and sweet! I went with my sister and she literally pulled us both into warm hugs. The experience was just altogether out of this world. I felt so honoured that she took the time out of her day to be there. I felt so special and incredibly happy!"

Siphosihle Jafta chats about her experience with the Volvo XC60 for a week

Imagine having to drive one of your favourite cars for one week. For Siphosihle Jafta, the dream came true when she least expected it. She told Briefly News that she will never forget the moment she parked the lux whip next to her mother's small car.

Siphosihle even joked about how her entire family jumped into the car and pretended they were going on holiday - we would do the same too.

More importantly, it was also God's way of telling her that he will bless her with bigger things. She added:

"We’re stern believers and there’s a scripture that says God will bless you until your storehouse overflows. He’ll bless you until you don’t have enough space to contain all His blessings. That moment was just such a prophetic moment for all the things we believe in as a family. It was a moment of physical manifestation for everything we’re praying for."

Jessica Nkosi’s luxurious Volvo evolution: From R700K XC40 to R1.2 million electric C40 recharge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one cannot help but think of class and elegance when one hears Jessica Nkosi's name. The star has made a name for himself in the South African acting industry with roles like Qondi in isiBaya to Thando Sebata in The Queen.

Scrolling through her Instagram page, you cannot miss the star's mouthwatering Volvo cars, from the XC40 she started driving when the partnership started in 2019 to the recent pink C40 that turned heads.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News