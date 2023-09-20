Anele's sister Palesa Tembe, threw a birthday party for her three-year-old stepson

The Expresso presenter shared that this was the first of many birthdays she would do for him

Palesa early this year announced that her partner MandlenkosiVeli Ngubane paid lobola for her

Anele's sister Palesa Tembe hosted her first of many birthday parties for her stepson. Image: @palitembe

Sister of the late AKA's former lover Palesa Tembe performed her motherly duties recently. Palesa showcased the love she has for her stepson on his birthday.

Palesa Tembe hosts a kiddies' party

TV presenter and Anele tembe's sister shared with her followers pics of her and her mini family at a birthday party.

The Expresso host threw a kiddies party for her three-year-old stepson recently. The star shared several snapshots of how the day went and shared that this was her first and not the last time she would plan a birthday for the kid.

Palesa posted and captioned the pictures:

"3 going on 13! This little bundle of energy and light celebrated his 3rd birthday over the weekend, and what a party it was. Surrounded by friends and family who love him, we thanked The Lord for his life. I’d also like to thank everyone who showed up and showed him love.

"This was my first time planning a kiddies' party, and I gotta salute all moms and dads out there… however I don’t think I did too badly either, hehe."

See the post below:

According to The South African, Palesa Tembe announced in March this year that she and her lover decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The TV presenter's partner, MandlenkosiVeli Ngubane, paid lobola for her in March 2023.

Netizens showered Palesa with heartfelt messages

Shortly after Palesa posted the pictures, social media users and her fellow industry colleagues praised her for being the coolest stepmom and for hosting such a memorable party for her stepson:

thabisa28 respond:

"NCOAH BEST STEP MOM EVER."

lesego_molale said:

"He’s lucky to have you as a bonus Mum."

rae.3232 wrote:

"You nailed it... Looks amazing."

paulinetembe wrote:

"Well done @palitembe it looked epic and the kiddos had a blast. Happy 3rd birthday to the little Prince!"

tebo_marite replied:

"Well done mama, looked amazing."

melanierigbymakeup wrote:

"Well done Pali ..it’s the first of maaaaany."

d.impho responded:

"You did good mama."

Palesa bids final farewell to her sister Anele

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Palesa Tembe took to Instagram in the wake of her funeral to share a touching tribute to her sister.

Nelli Tembe was laid to rest on Friday 16 April. She had tragically lost her life on 11 April after falling from a building in Cape Town. The late Anele was AKA's former lover and were set to get married in the near future.

Source: Briefly News