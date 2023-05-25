Afternoon Express presenter Palesa Tembe shared images from her engagement celebration with Mandelonkosi Veli Ngubane

Her long-time boyfriend Veli Ngubane proposed to her at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Cape Town

Palesa Tembe previously shared that Veli paid lobola for her in March this year

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Palesa Tembe shared images from her marriage proposal to Veli Ngubane at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate. Image: @palitembe

Source: Instagram

Afternoon Express presenter Palesa Tembe took fans in on her special day when she said 'yes' to her partner Mandlenkosi Veli Ngubane.

Announcing that she is officially off the market, Palesa shared on 4 March 2023 that her long-term partner Veli Ngubane paid her lobola.

Inside Palesa Tembe's lavish marriage proposal to Veli Ngubane

The sister of the late Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, is counting down the days till she walks down the aisle. Palesa shared with her followers moments from her marriage proposal to the businessman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TshisaLIVE, Veli Ngubane proposed to Palesa at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate, Cape Town.

Helicopters and an exclusive performance from the groom-to-be were the order of the day.

Palesa captioned her Instagram post:

"The Proposal"

Fellow celebrities are among the well-wishers

Palesa's post was filled with congratulatory messages from her followers and fellow celebrities.

@_laconco said:

"Ahhhh what a beautiful post on my feed. Congratulations my hun."

@moneoa said:

"Oh Pale. Congratulations my love! May God protect and bless your union abundantly."

@mrsannbition's said:

"Love it! Congratulations babe!"

@blue_mbombo said:

"Congratulations babe."

@ayandathabethe_ shared:

"HUGE CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND YOURS."

Palesa Tembe's fiance sends his uncles to her home

According to ZAlebs, the Ngubanes went to her family home and paid Lobola for her in March.

She shared snippets from her special day on social media.

"Someone’s uncles came to my parents' gate this morning."

Palesa opens up about missing her late sister Anele Tembe

Briefly News previously reported that Palesa Tembe opened up about missing her late sister five months after her passing.

Anele Tembe was engaged to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. She tragically lost her life in 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of a Cape Town building.

“I dreamt about you my angel ... 5 months without you and it sucks."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News