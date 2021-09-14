Palesa Tembe Is Missing Deceased Sister, Nelli, in Since-Deleted Post

Presenter and actress Palesa Tembe took to social media to express how much she misses her sister, Nelli

Nelli, who was traditionally married to rapper AKA, passed away earlier this year after falling off a tenth floor balcony in a Durban hotel

It was later revealed that the pair had a tumultuous relationship that involved a number of alleged violent fights

Afternoon Express presenter Palesa Tembe is finding it difficult to get over the death of her sister, Nelli. The star posted a heartfelt message on social media to express how much she misses Nelli.

Palesa Tembe is still emotional over the death of her sister, Nelli. The presenter and actress took to social media to share that she had a dream about Nelli and constantly misses her. Palesa soon deleted the heartfelt post.

TimesLive reported that Palesa expressed how much she misses Nelli. Nelli, whom rapper AKA had paid lobola for, fell from a tenth-floor balcony earlier this year.

Palesa wrote, "“I dreamt about you my angel ... 5 months without you and it sucks."

Palesa soon deleted the Instagram post. It's not the first time that the media personality has spoken publicly about the pain of losing her sister. She was extremely distraught immediately after Nelli's funeral and posted her feelings online.

She wrote, “Yesterday we said goodbye, but this morning strangely feels like a new beginning. You moved us in ways you’ll never know. Your honesty, our late night calls, family trips together and you just laughing at me every time I 'flopped' (your words, not mine), I’ll miss it all.”

AKA deeply heartbroken after losing his traditional wife, Nelli

In related news, Briefly.co.za reported that AKA was sorrowful after Nelli's passing. He posted a tribute to Nelli four months after her passing.

He said, “4 months to this day. … it never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left. Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families … you know who you are.”

The investigation into Nelli's tragic death was reopened three months after she passed away. the police had concluded their investigation on May 25 and forwarded it to the office of the public prosecutor, but they were requested to investigate once again following alleged deficiencies that were identified.

