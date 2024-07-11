New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has named Khalil Ben Youssef, Fernando Da Cruz, Ilyes Mzoughi and Safi Majdi in his technical staff ahead of next season

The Tunisian tactician is working with Amakhosi players during a pre-season trip in Turkey after joining the side on Sunday, 7 July 2024

Amakhosi supporters showed their excitement for the new technical team on social media as they believe the changes will deliver success to the Soweto side

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs fans are excited by the changes at their club. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Nasreddine Nabi, the new Kaizer Chiefs coach, has revealed his new technical staff, which will aim to put Amakhosi back to the top of Mzansi football.

Nabi named Khalil Ben Youssef, Fernando Da Cruz, Ilyes Mzoughi, and Safi Majdi in his team after facing possible exits upon his arrival at Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs are happy with their new coaching staff

Nabi revealed his coaching staff in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a statement on the Chiefs website, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior welcomed the new coaching staff to the side, spending pre-season in Turkey.

Motaung Junior said:

"We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal."

Amakhosi fans are excited

Chiefs supporters shared their excitement on social media; some are even confident that the side will end its decade-long trophy drought.

Asekho Jolla is confident:

"They should just give us the league. We already won it."

Goitsimodimo Pholoholo backed the coaches:

"With this experienced technical team, Chiefs can wait to buy expensive players at the moment. We have the best quality players who need good coaching."

Daniel Masetla saysChiefs needs one more addition:

"We only need a good video analyst. Then all set."

Lusanda Ndlovu is excited;

"Chiefs is cooking."

Ishmael Mahanyele wants Chiefs to succeed:

"A strong Kaizer Chiefs is important to South African football. A competitive Kaizer Chiefs brings joy to millions of South African people."

Nasreddine Nabi targets Mzansi stars

As reported by Briefly News, new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly targeted several Mzansi-based stars to add to his Amakhosi squad.

Nabi has been interested in players such as Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana, and Asanele Velebayi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News