Actress Bawinile 'Winnie' Ntshaba celebrates her 48th birthday on Spring Day, 1 September

The former Generations star has a lot to be thankful for and penned a lengthy post to express her gratitude for a new year

Winnie also revealed that the submissions for the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards were open

‘House of Zwide’ actress Winnie Ntshaba honoured God and her loved ones as she celebrated her 48th birthday. Images: Winnie_ntshaba

Actress Winnie Ntshaba has turned a year older and is grateful to see another day of life. The former Generations actress best known for her role as Khethiwe showed gratitude to God and her loved ones for their support.

Winnie also announced that the entries for the 2024 Royalty Soapie Awards were open, encouraging production houses to submit.

Winne Ntshaba celebrates her birthday

Taking to her Instagram page, Winnie Ntshaba expressed her gratitude in a post commemorating her 48th birthday.

The House of Zwide star revealed that a prayer session reminded her that God is by her side through all her triumphs and troubles.

"God is for me in all situations. I need to just tag Him along, in all seasons God is on my side. What a blessed reassuring Word that even as I turn a year older He is still on my side."

Winnie went on to give thanks to her loved ones and the peace she has in her life:

"God, thank you for all the people in my life but most importantly thank you for the peace you have given me. Happy birthday to ME! HAPPY SPRING DAY."

The actress also announced that submissions for the Royalty Soapie Awards were officially open and encouraged all production houses to submit their entries.

The awards were launched in 2013 and the 7th instalment will take place in March 2024.

Mzansi wish Winnie Ntshaba a happy birthday

Winnie's followers took the time to wish her well on her 48th birthday:

Winnie gave thanks to veteran actress Lillian Dube, as well as popular car salesman, Mpumelelo Dlamini for their birthday wishes:

"@mpumsltd sent a message that brought me to tears that my name 'Bawinile' means I make even those around me win that’s why I’m not 'Winile'. He says the mandate is not about me but those around me."

Winnie Tshaba is praised for her acting

In a recent report, Briefly News covered fan reactions to Winnie Ntshaba's brilliant acting on House of Zwide.

Aside from Generations, Winnie has acted on Isibaya and currently, The River where she continues to blow viewers away with her immaculate performances.

The publication also revealed online reactions over Kat Sinivasan landing a role on House of Zwide.

