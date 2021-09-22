Winnie Ntshaba sadly lost her dear father a day before the prestigious awards ceremony that she hosts

Taking to social media, Winnie announced her father’s passing, letting her people know how tough it was to make sure the 5th Royalty Soapie Awards went on

Winnie’s people took to the comment section of her post to extend their love and support during her trying time

The founder of the Royalty Soapie Awards and actress Winnie Ntshaba had a tall task when her father passed just a day before the 5th Royalty Soapie Awards.

Taking to social media to announce his passing, Winnie shared some pictures of her and her father at one of the awards ceremonies, reported Youth Village. Knowing that he would not be there for this one hit Winnie hard.

“Yesterday, the day before the 5th Royalty Soapie Awards ceremony taking place this evening, my dad passed away to go be with the Lord.”

Winnie posted:

Being the incredible businesswoman that she is, Winnie did her best to put her emotions aside just for one evening in order to make sure that the 5th Royalty Soapie Awards went off smoothly. A level of strength that not many possess.

Fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section of Winnie’s post to extend their love and support, letting Winnie know what an incredibly strong woman she is.

@amanda.dambuza commented in shock:

“So sorry for your loss my dear... but from this message, it seems you know how blessed you were to have those moments.”

@phindilegwala_official showed Winnie love:

“Ooh sisi, angikakholwa. Sending you lots of love ❤️”

@mogaupm sweetly said:

“Condolences to you and your family Sis Winnie. May you find strength and peace during this time ❤️”

@lulu_hela asked God to give Winnie strength:

“I’m so sorry my friend. Praying that God strengthens you and your family during this time ♥️”

Winnie Ntshaba prepares to return to Mzansi small screens

Rhythm City, which airs on eTV, was confirmed to be ending after a long period of time. The show's final episode aired on 16 July and it was revealed that Rhythm City will be replaced with a new show named the House of Zwide, reported Briefly News.

Winnie Ntshaba, Baby Cele, Lindani Nkosi and Vusi Kunene are among the cast members of the House of Zwide. Bomb Productions and Videovision Entertainment will produce the show.

On 19 July, 2021, the show premiered. Because the show is about the fashion world, viewers should expect a lot of plot twists. Winnie Ntshaba took to social media to share her excitement about being on the new drama series.

