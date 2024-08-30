Media personality Simphiwe Ngema turned 35 years old this week on Thursday, 29 August 2024

The South African singer and actress received warm birthday wishes from her supporters

Simphiwe Ngema posted three stunning pictures of herself wearing a beautiful white dress on Instagram

Simphiwe Ngema celebrated her 35th birthday. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Singer and model Simphiwe Ngema recently turned 35 years old. The star was showered with love from her supporters, who made her day extra special.

Simz Ngema celebrates 35th birthday

Ngema's birthday was on Thursday, 29 August 2024. To mark her special day, the South African media personality and actress posted three stunning pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Simz Ngema was wearing a beautiful white dress with a side slit.

Mzansi wishes Simz Ngema a happy birthday

The star received heartfelt birthday messages from supporters who hailed her hard work.

promisephotography.co.za said:

"Happy Birthday Simz. Hope you had a fantabulous day."

winniezandile shared:

"Happy birthday, mama ka Bhuka."

ethelngema professed:

"We love you Nana."

ms_____ndov said:

"Happiest birthday. 35 looks great on you, baby."

oleratopearl gushed:

"Full glass of milk. Life itself! Happy birthday queen. Blessings to you!"

sthandile_n said:

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous. To Many More!"

tshegoo_hitmanonset said:

"Happy Birthday Simz. Hope you have a blessed one ."

Tino Chinyani gushes over Simphiwe Ngema on her birthday

Last year, Simphiwe Ngema's baby daddy, Tino Chinyani, expressed admiration for her on her birthday.

Tino said Simz drives him crazy. Tino also mentioned that her good heart is inspiring to him. He told Briefly News:

"Simphiwe's resilience, her passion, her drive to get back up after every knock, has truly impacted me in a major way. She just has a truly beautiful spirit about her, and she never ever gives up on the people that she loves."

Simz Ngema on building a life with Tino

In a previous report from Briefly News, Simphiwe Ngema opened up about what it is like building a life with model Tino Chinyani. Simz said it is not easy because she also has to grieve her late husband, Dumi Masilela.

The singer is comforting Babes Wodumo, who recently shared a voice note she sent to Mampintsha. Ngema said she might have lost Dumi seven years ago. She is still hurting, but her focus is not on Tino.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News