Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema penned a beautiful message to her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, on his 29th birthday

The actress-turned-singer gushed in an Instagram post about the model who is celebrating his birthday today

Simz's heartfelt note moved her industry peers and followers who can't get enough of their rekindled romance

Simz Ngema Tino Chinyani snapped looking cosy in Instagram pictures. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

South African actress Simz Ngema marked her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani's, 29th trip around the sun with a touching post.

Simz celebrates Tino's bday

Simz shared four snaps of them booed up and poured her heart out in the caption.

"I thank God for giving me a chance to love you every day. All I want is to see you win spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically, and financially. I love you with my Soul Hungwe."

Simz Ngema expresses love to Tino Chiyani

Simz raved about Tino being a fantastic partner and good father to their three-year-old son Tiyani Chinyani.

"I see a King in you. You are a great partner and an exceptional father, and I love doing this thing called life with you. Through the good and the bad, I still choose you, and thank you for choosing me. Happy birthday, my love. I love you."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi wishes Tino Chiyani a happy bday

Simz's followers flooded her comments section with birthday messages dedicated to Tino.

@nthatimoshesh mentioned:

"What? You're both Virgos. Happy birthday to your partner.❤️"

@phindilegwala_official wrote:

"Happy birthday Tino. "

@given.mzankomo stated:

"When a woman is loved you can tell by the way she loves back. ❤️ Happy birthday to your King."

@ethelngema mentioned:

"Bo nana. Happy birthday to one of the greatest men I know. Psalms 91 "

@enhlembali_ posted:

"This is so beautiful."

@chakawatah5028 said:

"We're waiting for the wedding bells. "

@tshego.dhlomo added:

"Yoh. I’m so happy that you’re happy again."

