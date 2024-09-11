South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase was rumoured to have found a new boyfriend

This rumour has been debunked by a fan who noted that Mihlali went on a vacation in Knysa with her friend Bobby Blanco

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Mihlali Ndamase went with her new boyfriend, Lesiba

Mihlali Ndamase was not on vacation with a new boyfriend. The beauty influencer went to the Western Cape with her friend Bobby Blanco.

Mihlali Ndamase went on a vacation with her friend Bobby Blanco. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @mihlali_n on Instagram

Mihlali was not on vacation with Lesiba

The award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase was said to have moved on from her toxic relationship with Leeroy Sidambe.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula claimed that Mihlali went to Knysa with her new boyfriend, a Konka club promoter named Lesiba.

"Mihlali Ndamase is on vacation with her new boyfriend, Lesiba, in Knysna. Lesiba is a promoter at Konka, Soweto, but oftentimes he lies and says he owns Konka."

Fan says Mihlali was with Bobby Blanco

This allegation was discredited by a fan who mentioned that Mihlali was in Knysa with her friend Bobby Blanco.

@thabisomoyo__ noted Mihlali's Instagram stories at the time, where she apparently shared that Bobby took her to Knysa to get her mind off the Leeroy Sidambe drama.

"Yho hai Musa please verify your stuff and stop telling us lies. She was there with Bobby Blanco. He took Mimi there during that whole Leeroy saga to get her away from the noise."

Mzansi discusses this new revelation

Fans of the beauty influencer deliberated this new revelation, calling Musa a liar.

@Superliciousnes said:

"Musa knows Sana. He doesn't care about verifying; he just pushes an agenda. I get so shocked how people on Twitter read stuff and go with it."

@OrangeCraftZA added:

"Thinking Bobby can take anybody out to Knysna is a bit delusional."

@1Fortune_N joked:

"This is Twitter, my dear; we don't care about facts; the agenda must be agenda."

Mihlali compared to Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi compared Mihlali Ndamase to Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa.

Mihlali had social media up in arms after her recent breakup video dishing out Leeroy Sidambe's alleged bedroom secrets. Tweeps shared that Mihlali has entered the "biter-ex" stage just like Lebo Keswa.

