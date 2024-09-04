The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula has requested a Zulu interpreter for his murder case

The interpreter he requested for himself is to follow the proceedings in his Western Cape murder case

Khawula's case has been remanded to Tuesday, 1 October 2024, for judicial confirmation and to secure a Zulu interpreter

Musa Khawula is currently serving his sentence. Image: @tshisalive, @Zalebs

The controversial Musa Khawula has appeared in court recently, where he made a demand for his murder case.

Musa Khawula requests for Zulu interpreter amid his murder case

Mzansi's gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula has made headlines once again as he has asked for a Zulu interpreter in court for his ongoing murder case.

Khawula's case was postponed in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Monday, 2 September 2024. According to TshisaLIVE, Musa's murder case has been remanded to Tuesday, 1 October 2024, for judicial confirmation and to secure a Zulu interpreter.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told the publication that Musa is serving a sentence for not appearing in court in Gauteng. Police pounced on him at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on 9 July during one of his appearances.

Eric said:

"The case of Musa Khawula was on a roll at Vredenburg magistrate’s court and has been remanded to October 1 for judicial confirmation and [to secure] isiZulu interpreter. His current sentence finishes on September 6 2024."

Why was Musa Khawula arrested?

Musa Khawula appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in July when he was arrested. Khawula is a suspect in the murder of his ex-partner Wandile Khambule, who he confessed in a YouTube video that it was self-defence.

However, when he appeared in court for that case, he was arrested for contempt of court. Khawula made defamatory allegations against Fikile Mbalula's wife, Nozuko Mbalula, and he was served.

Ntsiki Mazwai advises Musa Khawula to focus on his case

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai had called out Musa Khawula over his controversial and disrespectful comments towards celebrities.

Mazwai advised Musa that he has other bigger things to worry about, including his murder case and other lawsuits.

