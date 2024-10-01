A woman on TikTok was curious to know when some ladies realised their hatred towards their boyfriends

Mandie created a thread of over 6.9K comments where the ladies shared their stories of falling out of love with their partners

Some men in the comments were gutted to learn how women felt but also related to some of the highlights from the conversation

Mandie's question started a rare conversation in which women got a chance to let go of the weight on their chests about falling out of love.

SA women went viral for sharing their stories of falling out of love with their partners. Image: @micayla6

Source: TikTok

The ladies' stories were similar, mentioning how the most minor things about their partner irked them.

Mzansi ladies share when they started hating their boyfriends

A TikTok video received much attention after one woman asked the ladies when they realised they hated their partners. A thread of over 6.9K comments kept the conversation going.

The Mzansi women openly shared their stories on how and why they began to fall out of love with their men. Most of the reasons were small and petty irks like being called 'baby'.

Mandie captioned her post:

"Ladies, how did you realise you hated your boyfriend?"

Watch the video below:

TikTok clip of Mzansi ladies hating on their boyfriends goes viral

South African women shared their stories in the comments section:

@Thembisile Phungwayo preferred long distance:

"Whenever he is not around, I am at my most happiest."

@Oreo💖 shared her irk:

"When he was chewing, I saw a dog."

@sbudamthunzi was going through the same thing:

"Reading the comments here, I noticed that I'm going through the same phase as a guy."

@Professor21 shared:

"When I started saying "I love YouTube" instead of 'I love you too'."

@NAPE KAGISO LEBOGO had enough of her partner:

"When he said 'I love you', I got mad."

@Riva tried to block her man out:

"When he called me baby, all I could hear was Bheki."

@Doveedah♊️ commented:

"I offered to find someone else for him."

@Amo Moche shared the reason she hated her man:

"He was the first guy to visit my apartment, and he pooped and didn't flush. Yoh, the disrespect."

@IamStellasmile imagined a future without her boyfriend:

"When I started praying to God about what I want in my next relationship, he was lying right beside me."

@Ncumisa Garishe loved her boyfriend from a distance:

"Hate is a strong word. Let me say I was tired. I would feel relieved when he's leaving for work and anxious when he's about to come back."

@Zanele Portia Ngcola explaind her hatred toward her man:

"Whenever he touched me, I felt like a truck was crushing my body. Kissing him felt like I was about to die."

@☁️ cannot stand her husband:

"My body rejects my hubby. He is good to me. I don't know what to do; everything about him triggers me, and I don't want my marriage to fail."

Lady motivated to stay childless after Cardi B drama

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok was shaken by Cardi B and Offset's messy relationship drama after the birth of their third child. The celebrity couple aired out each other's dirty laundry on social media and gagged their fans with their scandalous behaviour.

Reneiloe Matlaisane saw the rappers' beef as the most significant sign of birth control and a sign of remaining childless.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News