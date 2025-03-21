Couple called out for saving baby deer from grasp of giant and deadly python

Social media users were not happy with a couple who saved a baby deer from being one python’s juicy meal

People justified their reasons as to why the deadly reptile should have gotten away after his grand prize

Pythons don’t hunt as much after scoring a large animal which is a plus in a world full of busy roads and dangerous predators

Snakes are one of the most feared animals in the world as they are deadly and swiftly kill their prey.

The coldblooded reptiles are invasive and can turn a human or large animal into a juicy meal after a sharp bite.

Couple saves baby deer from deadly snake

An American couple spotted a baby deer in a tight python’s grip in the middle of the road. The pair stopped and grabbed a tree branch to loosen the cold-blooded creature's hold on the animal.

The deadly creature finally let go of the little mammal which the married couple adopted. The lovers took the deer home and medically treated it.

To restore the animal’s health, the couple gave it nutritional milk. With good care and a healthy diet, the mammal regained its strength in just four months and became an official member of the couple’s family.

The young lovers thought about returning the deer back into the wild but it ended up living within their home’s vicinity. One day, the couple was stunned to see a herd of deer in their garage and were happy to host them.

Some social media users pointed out that the story was s little fabricated after noticing that the clip was a mashup of different videos:

“That first deer looked a little bigger compared to the second one. I’m not fooled by the videos that are switched.”

“These are like seven different videos, lol.”

“That’s not the same deer. The first one was an older deer and the second was just a baby deer they found on another road.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Snakes hunt large animals using sharp fangs

An article by UC News explained that pythons are constrictors. They bite their prey and quickly wrap their powerful coils around it, fatally cutting off the animal’s vital blood flow, before consuming it whole at their leisure.

The bigger the prey, the more energy a snake derives from a meal.

People unhappy with couple saving deer from python

Social media users were not pleased with the American couple and bashed them for taking away the coldblooded creature’s juicy meal:

@1Burnz asked:

“Am I the only one who knows that he just stopped a snake from eating a meal it caught fairly?”

@lupin_QADSM said:

“Never interrupt Mother Nature’s work!”

@brooke was disappointed:

“What’s the snake supposed to eat now?”

@Oscar commented:

“Cycle of life. Let the snake eat in peace.”

@Ami explained:

“I never understood why people try to interfere with nature. The python is just trying to eat to survive. It’s called to circle of life.”

@Khristian Thomas427 sighed:

“Poor snake being robbed of his meal.”

@dannyybrb exclaimed:

“That snake has to eat too!”

