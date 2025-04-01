“People Don’t Believe Me”: Man Shows How Intelligent His Dog Is, Wows Mzansi

A South African man named Nick Duranty shared a TikTok video showing how intelligent his dog was

Nick told app users that people don't believe him when he tells them his furry friend can do just about anything

Many social media users were impressed with the dog's skills, while others cracked jokes about other stuff the canine could possibly do

Training a dog to do impressive tricks not only comes with advantages but also lots of respect from those witnessing the skills. A local man recently demonstrated how intelligent his dog was by guiding it through a series of commands, leaving a few online viewers amazed.

Dog shows its intelligence

A South African ranger named Nick Duranty uploaded a video on his TikTok account showing how his Belgian Malinois crossed with a Dutch Shepherd obeyed every word he uttered.

Nick said in the clip:

"People don't believe me when I say I can ask my dog to do anything, and he will do it. Literally anything."

From drinking water to making its way around a tree, Nick's dog was far from disobedient.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet cracks jokes about intelligent dog

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section with intrigue, while the majority of app users could not help but crack jokes and ask Nick if his dog could do some of the most impossible things.

@sonwabomadikiza jokingly said to the online community:

"I get the same results, except my dog would be the one holding the phone telling me to bark."

An impressed @lazarusnaidoo611 asked Nick:

"Now that's a well-behaved dog. How long did it take you to train him?"

Nick responded to the TikTokker:

"I trained him from 12 weeks old. A year to perfect the training but months to get the basics."

@icookstuff42o wrote in the comment section:

"This dog is smarter than 50% of the people I encounter daily. At least he listens to directions."

After watching the video, @cloudy__virgo shared:

"You have one of the most intelligent dog breeds. With training, they can do incredible things!"

@ushukuzela added humour to the comment section, writing:

"Ask him to get a job and buy a house."

@lilly_flower45 also provided some humour and stated:

"I thought you were going to ask him to tell you the Lotto numbers."

An emotional @kingbrowndash96 told Nick:

"Protect him. I once had a dog like this one. Unfortunately, she was poisoned. To this day, I haven’t healed. I miss her every day."

