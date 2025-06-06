A street-style video featuring a woman in a blue trench coat caught people's attention after she shared surprising details about her lifestyle

When asked what she did for a living in the video shared on TikTok, she said she was a housewife, with no plans to work or have kids

Social media users' reactions ranged from disbelief to admiration, with others praising her fashion sense and joking that she was the definition of living soft

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

When asked what her husband does for a living, a wealthy wife said she had no idea. Image: @getahead.app

Source: TikTok

The internet was abuzz after a woman shared that she was a housewife and had no idea what her husband did for a living.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @getahead.app, sparked a huge online debate as social media users reacted to her soft life answers style and carefree personality.

The housewife has no regrets

In the now-viral video, a content creator approached a gorgeous woman on the street in Australia to ask her about her stylish look. She was rocking a striking blue trench coat and a super calm vibe. When asked what she did, she casually shared that she was a housewife. But, she didn’t stop there. She shared that she has never wanted to work or earn a living, doesn't have children, and doesn’t want any in the future either.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When asked what her husband does for a living, she nonchalantly replied, saying she doesn't know. When asked what her dream job was, she said that at some point, she wanted to be a flight attendant, but she admits she can’t lift bags. The content creator asked what life advice she would give to others. She replied that she hadn't figured it out herself.

Social media users supported by a wife who said she didn't want kids. Image: cokada

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to the lady's soft life

Social media users were entertained by the woman’s responses and loved her calm personality. Many were all for it, saying she was living the dream, looking grand, and giving off major 'luxury wife' energy. Some were impressed by her coat and asked where she bought it. Others were shocked that she didn't know where her husband worked, calling her unserious.

User @beghumn added:

"Literally, but I’ve realised that they are very firm. Being nonchalant and easygoing will get you nowhere."

User @CirieFields said:

"What is this coat? How much? Where can I buy 4 different colours of the same one? I am short, and I can pull it off too 😩 But prices are closer to SHEIN, not Mango."

User @lizzy shared:

"Please ask her to drop the prayer. Word for word and exactly when to say the “mums” 🙏🏾."

User @MaNgcobo added:

"She is living my dream life😭. Love this."

User @TheOne said:

"Living life not abiding by any social norms. My kind of person❤️. Did you hear her try to include kids? Is it socially acceptable to be a housewife not to take care of her kids? She said no, I doubt she’s even got them in her plans 😅."

User @HufflepuffQueen shared:

"Normalise not being ambitious and just aspiring to do nothing. The goal is to be happy, whatever that looks like for you."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Brief News articles about wives

A 29-year-old mother of five shared a post, downplaying her marriage falling apart, after she refused for her husband to take a second wife.

A fuming wife stormed into a men's conference, shouting while searching for her husband, who was sitting next to a woman.

A happy wife shared how good life has been since giving her husband a chance, after meeting him on a dating app in 2023.

Source: Briefly News