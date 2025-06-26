Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the FIFA Club World Cup after a goalless draw with Brazilian side Fluminense on Wednesday night, dashing their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage

A golden opportunity was squandered by Tashreeq Matthews, who failed to convert a clear chance set up by Lucas Ribeiro Costa, a moment many fans believe changed the outcome of the match

Disgruntled supporters took to social media, with many blaming Matthews for the elimination and questioning coach Miguel Cardoso's decision to start him over more clinical options

The boys from Pretoria came into this game needing nothing short of a decisive win, after a defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund had made their qualification chances dependent on three maximum points.

Tashreeq Matthews' missed opportunity proves costly

Masandawana created numerous goal-scoring opportunities, but the closest moment arrived when their talisman, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, fed midfield maestro Tashreeq Matthews, who had a yawning goal but failed to beat an on-rushing goalkeeper as he watched in agony as his tame effort was scuppered away by the goalkeeper.

Sundowns were to rue that missed golden chance as the game stretched on without either side scoring. This resulted in the elimination of the Betway Premiership champions from the tournament, ending their time at the World piece event, which had started on a positive note with a 1-0 win over Ulsan Hyundai.

Frustrated Sundowns fans blame Matthews

Aggrieved Mamelodi Sundowns faithful took to social media to express their frustrations and mostly put the blame squarely on the shoulders of the Cape Town-born Matthews.

@LifeofMelo.

“Tashreeq Matthews is anti-Sundowns man, he has been missing sitters for them consistently"

@Umlando5.

"Tashreeque Matthews is simply not good enough and uyayidlisa iteam. So many chances WASTED!!! By him. I do not know how this incompetent coach started him again"

@MSFC

“The funny part is that after Tashreeq Matthews went out, our attack died and we had zero shots on target afterwards.”

@Madumetja__M0

"Tashreeq Matthews - The man who cost us the #CAFCL final and a spot in the last 16 of the #ClubWorldCup..."

@hes_undescoverd

"Sundowns have their own Chivaviro on Matthews"

@YELL0

"I'm struggling to grasp why Matthews keeps playing ahead of our proven goal poacher, Shalulile. Matthews has talent, no doubt, but he keeps missing sitters when it matters most. We need clinical finishing in crucial games, & Peter has consistently delivered that for Sundowns"

@ntsigo_mdalana

"Tashreeq Matthews is not a big game player; he must be released angekhe"

@Kunkermuur

"Mamelodi Sundowns must sell Matthews, the boy is costing us😢"

Mamelodi Sundows players slammed

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns players were criticized by netizens for performing a dance at the Hard Rock Stadium after their goalless draw with Fluminense.

This was despite their elimination from the FIFA Club World Cup tournament currently taking place in the United States of America.

