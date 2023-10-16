American superstar Madonna shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter Estere on the opening night of The Celebration Tour in London

Madonna's tour had to be postponed three months ago due to the star being hospitalised in June

Estere stunned a lot of her mother's fans with her killer voguing moves she did on stage

Madonna shared the stage with her daughter at The Celebration Tour in London. Image: Kevin Mazur/Simon Webb

Source: Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter. American singer and songstress Madonna shared a special moment with her daughter Estere on stage recently.

Many celebrities have been making headlines as they share stages with their children during performances. Not so long ago, Blue Ivy trended after joining her mother, Beyoncé, on stage at 'Renaissance' Tour Stop in Paris.

The American superstar Madonna recently shared a stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Estere, at the opening of The Celebration Tour in London on Saturday, 14 October 2023.

An X user, @PopCrave, shared a clip of the mother and daughter on stage, with Estere showcasing her voguing dance moves. The user captioned the video:

"Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter Estere voguing at the opening night of #TheCelebrationTour."

Check out the clip below:

Madonna's The Celebration Tour had to be delayed by three months as the 65-year-old star was hospitalised in June 2023 after reports said she had a serious bacterial infection which landed her in the ICU.

Estere stuns her mother's fans with her dance moves

The 11-year-old girl stunned a lot of Madonna's fans, and shortly after the video circulated online, netizens shared their opinions. Some shared heartfelt messages of how talented she really is. Check out some of the comments below:

@streetswave said:

"Whew, the talent is hereditary."

@ZeeRight wrote:

"She’s so good!"

@phillychilly2 replied:

"It would actually be so cool to be a child of an artist. From a very young age, you are surrounded by creative, often charismatic people, and you are bound to develop an interesting personality, often with a sprinkle of talent."

@oasisraindrops responded:

"Madonna with the 10 sign is ALL of us watching this video."

@soneslovesoshi wrote:

"11 years old and already this talented."

@Beekhaybee said:

"Taking up from mom."

@Lilgend replied:

"Satisfying to watch."

@Iam_SyedIrfan wrote:

"Madonna’s daughter and Drake’s son would make a great pair, they both are talented."

Madonna accused of trafficking children from Malawi for social experiments

Briefly News previously reported that Madonna was accused of trafficking children from Malawi and using them for social experiments.

Madonna and her non-profit organisation, Raising Malawi, were accused by Ethiopian World Federation of exploiting children. The star has visited the country several times and has even adopted four children, including the famous David Banda, whom she adopted in 2008.

