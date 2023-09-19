Dineo Ranaka recently took a break to focus on her mental health and appears to be in better shape to grace the airwaves

The singer and presenter has announced the second season of her podcast which discusses bedroom activities and education

Dineo's fans and listeners are excited and can't wait to laugh and learn throughout the show

Dineo Ranaka is unstoppable and revealed that her steamy podcast will make a return in October for season two. Images: dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka has announced the return of her podcast for a second season. The presenter shared the news on her Instagram page where she was on set prepping for what's expected to be a mind-blowing season.

Mzansi can't wait for the podcast's second season where Dineo has already shared snippets to incise viewers a bit more.

Dineo Ranaka announces podcast's second season

In an Instagram post, Dineo Ranaka shared an on-set video with her crew as they worked on her podcast that focuses on adult pleasure.

Having recently split from Kaya 959, Dineo's broadcasting career did not take a hit but a different and educational turn as she focuses on enlightening listeners with her steamy podcast along with her panel:

"Season 2 of #dineoonsexnstuff loading!!! Coming to you October 19."

Fans hyped over Dineo's podcast announcement

Despite recent criticism about the show, loyal listeners of Dineo's podcast were amped at the news of the show's return and shared their excitement with the Dineo's Diary star:

faithlibala said:

"Love you girlsto!"

kamoheloxaba posted:

"Can’t wait!"

miss_dj_zazi responded:

"Love you loads ke sisi, I can't wait!"

morachino commented:

"My favourite show keep up the good work Dineo."

poppy_cishe added:

"This podcast is the best. I love it!"

cynthia.cs007 said:

"Can't wait .... thanks so much for the great content of yr podcast. May this only be the start of much more greater things to follow."

msamomodise responded:

"I am excited already!"

Other fans wished Dineo well on her journey and showed her love for never giving up on her dreams despite the setbacks:

drumstshups said:

"Ke rata ka mo o kgaratlhang ka gona, very inspiring."

zola_hashatsi posted:

"Won't stop, can't stop!"

patience.ra responded:

"You look happy and you're having fun, that's important. Love u D!"

monamudi8 commented:

"You are loved ausi o motona."

clayf9666 added:

"Mega love for you."

teebowtshabalala_ said:

"Proud of you ousi waka, ublind. Don't stop."

